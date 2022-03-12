Jeremy Kyle news: Star calls in lawyers over Channel 4’s explosive claims

Jeremy Kyle has called in lawyers over a Channel 4 documentary about his former ITV show, a news report claims.

The upcoming doc reportedly includes claims from ex ITV production staff explaining how they “exploited” guests.

This was allegedly done to heighten guests’ distress as they appeared on the series.

However, a source has apparently told The Sun that many allegations are false.

The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond passed away in 2019 (Credit: Facebook)

Jeremy Kyle reacts to news of Channel 4 documentary

The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled in 2019 after 14 years on air.

It was axed following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Mr Dymond took his own life following suggestions he cheated on his fiancée after failing a lie detector test in May of that year.

An inquiry into his death begins later in March.

In a statement, the show’s host indicated he does not feel it is currently the time to discuss part of an ongoing legal process.

However, he said he will respond when he can.

Jeremy Kyle made a statement to The Sun (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘False and damaging allegations’

Jeremy Kyle told The Sun: “I would like to reiterate my deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Dymond.

“I’ve consistently maintained it would be inappropriate to discuss the tragic death of Steve Dymond before the legal inquest into it has concluded.

“Likewise, the false and damaging allegations made against me by Channel 4 are with the lawyers now.”

He added he had “no doubt” ITV will wish to address Channel 4’s claims.

However, the 56-year-old added “it would be wrong” to address the matter on the broadcaster’s behalf.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was on air for 14 years before it was axed (Credit: ITV)

ITV rejects ‘bad culture’ allegation

Among the contributors to the documentary are Mr Dymond’s former fiancée as well as other participants whose partners attempted to take their lives after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Others claim they were “goaded” by production staff before confrontations on the programme.

Producers are also accused of lying to the families of addicts, indicating they were up against one another for rehab slots.

ITV said in a statement: “More than 20,000 people took part in the show seeking help to resolve relationship issues, or to address drug or alcohol related problems… and the show achieved many positive outcomes.

“The show had a dedicated guest welfare team of mental healthcare professionals. Guests were supported prior to filming, throughout filming and after filming.

“ITV does not accept the central allegation of this programme of a ‘bad culture’ within the production team. ITV would never condone any of its production staff misleading or lying to guests.”

Furthermore, ITV pointed out guests were aware of the show’s nature and Jeremy Kyle’s presenting style. They also gave written consent to be involved.

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime airs on Channel 4, Sunday March 13, at 9pm.

