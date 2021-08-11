BBC has shared first look images of new crime drama Showtrial and we can’t wait.

The BBC has given fans a tantalising glimpse of Showtrial, the new crime drama from the makers of Line of Duty.

It sounds – and now looks – amazing but what’s it about and who’s in it?

And, more importantly, when is it going to be on?

The legal drama is made by the same people who made Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What is Showtrial on the BBC all about?

The story goes something like this.

When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused – and their families – in the eye of a media storm.

Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution using Talitha’s gender and social privilege against her.

From arrest to verdict, Cleo and defence battle to set her free.

But is she innocent or a killer?

Sineád starred in Three Families (Credit: BBC One)

Who’s in Showtrial?

Bridgerton star Celine Buckens plays Talitha in Showtrial, while Tracy Ifeachor plays solicitor Cleo.

Elsewhere, James Frain (who sci-fi fans may recognise from Star Trek: Discovery) and Sineád Keenan also appear.

The last time we saw Sineád in anything it was the brilliant, harrowing Three Families.

Cast members also include Sharon D Clarke, Kerr Logan and Lolita Chakrabarti.

Showtrial is just around the corner and will start soon (Credit: BBC)

When is Showtrial going to be on?

Made by World Productions – who made Line of Duty – the five-part series was filmed in Bristol earlier this year.

And, with first look images now in our possession, it’s a safe bet that the series will start on BBC One very soon.

Executive Producer Mona Qureshi said: “Showtrial is utterly absorbing, twisty, thought-provoking British drama at its finest and we’re delighted to have found the perfect cast to captivate the audience with this story.”

We can’t wait!