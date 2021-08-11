Lucifer season 6: 5 questions we have after the final season’s trailer

Lucifer season 6’s trailer looks like the final episodes are going to be a riot for viewers.

It also looked like there’s more than one unexpected twist in store for Tom Ellis’s cheeky devil.

So, consider us officially curious, Lucifer creators.

Here’s just a few things we’re now dying to know as the show heads towards its conclusion.

(If you want to play along, watch the trailer first here.)

Can we trust the new guy?

This new detective seems pretty competent at his job – but that might not be a good thing for our team.

Carol Carbett was introduced at Detective Dan’s funeral as a possible love match for the adorable Ella.

However, it seems he’s not quite ready for the madness of this LAPD crew.

To be fair though they’re not great at giving simple answers.

Is he the good man everyone hopes him to be? Or is Ella being set up for another heartbreak?

What’s the new guy up to? (Credit: Netflix)

Why is Chloe trying to kill Lucifer in season 6?

This was a twist no one saw coming. Ever since the announcement of an episode titled ‘The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar’, there has been some questions.

But did anyone really think for a second it would be his love, Chloe?

In the brief fight shot, Lucifer appears shaken at her sudden killer switch.

Why is she doing this and is it something Lucifer can get over?

Bob The Drag Queen joins Lucifer in one of his final cases (Credit: Netflix)

Who’s sitting on Lucifer’s hell throne?

So, there’s a new ruler of Hell it seems – and they are not happy with Lucifer.

In fact, she wants to take him down and is seen even gracing his hell throne like a true leader.

But which angel is she? And why has she got such a bee in her bonnet over her British-sounding brother?

Either way, this sibling rivalry is cutting deep.

Will Ella finally find love? (Credit: Netflix)

What will the final showtunes be in Lucifer season 6?

Lucifer doesn’t need much of an excuse to throw in a dance number.

So with a finale on the way? Get those jazz hands at the ready.

In the first look, we see Lucifer with backing dancers, doing a routine with Drag Race’s Bob The Drag Queen, and getting ready for his own number.

So we’re excited to see what his big moment will be.

Any excuse for a musical number, right? (Credit: Netflix)

How is Detective Dan back?

Detective Dan sadly died at the end of the last season – leaving daughter Trixie and ex-wife Chloe heartbroken.

In the first look preview photos, Dan appears to be more of a conscience for Amenadiel.

But in the trailer, he’s fully interacting with Maze at the police station.

So how is he back on Earth and why?!

Lucifer season 6 launches September 10th on Netflix.

Detective Dan is still present among his friends, despite his death (Credit: Netflix)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.