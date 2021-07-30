Is Shaun Evans married? Endeavour star had a very famous and stunningly beautiful pop star girlfriend

Endeavour star Shaun Evans has won an army of fans for his portrayal of young Morse in the ITV period crime drama, but is he married?

Did you know he had a very famous girlfriend in the early 2000s?

Shaun keeps his private life very private (Credit: ITV)

Who did Shaun Evans from Endeavour go out with?

Shaun has always kept his private life very private.

In one past interview with Ox In A Box, he said: “[Endeavour has] little impact on my life which I like because I’m not a person who has a public persona, or a profile on social media.

“I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life.”

But one past ex meant that he was involved in a high-profile romance.

From 2003 to 2007, the star and Irish singer from The Corrs, Andrea Corr, were a couple.

Andrea was in a relationship with Shaun for four years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where did Andrea and Shaun first meet?

However, even when they were together the two kept their romance under wraps.

The pair met on the set of film, The Great Ceili War.

The Daily Express claims that Andrea – consistently voted one of the most beautiful women in the world – told friends she thought Shaun was “absolutely gorgeous”.

Shaun called her “stunning” and “talented” in return, the newspaper said.

After the break-up in 2007, Andrea told The Irish Independent: “I don’t look back and think, ‘Oh God, I wasted four years.’ I do have faith. I would not step into marriage lightly.

“I am not married by my own choice, not because no one wanted to marry me.”

However, Andrea went on to tie the knot in 2009 to Irish powerbroker Brett Desmond, and together they have two children.

Conversely, it’s unclear if Shaun is currently in a relationship.

A new series of Endeavour will begin on ITV this autumn (Credit: ITV)

What do we know about series eight of Endeavour?

Now Shaun and the rest of cast are gearing up for the eighth series of the hit crime drama.

It will return to our screens in the autumn.

As for plot, the first episode takes place in 1971.

A death threat to Oxford Wanderers’ star striker Jack Swift places Endeavour and his team at the heart of the glitz and glamour of 1970s football.

“After our longest suspension, all at #TeamEndeavour are delighted to have been returned to duty,” said series creator, writer and executive producer Russell Lewis.