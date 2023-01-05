Lord Alan Sugar has begun a feud with Gordon Ramsay ahead of the return of The Apprentice tonight.

Gordon hosted his own BBC competition series last year called Future Food Stars, which took 12 food industry entrepreneurs on tasks to compete for a £150,000 investment from the TV chef.

Viewers pointed out the similarities between The Apprentice and Future Food Stars when Gordon’s show began last year.

But now, Alan Sugar has launched an attack against Gordon in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Future Food Stars is set to return with series two later this year, but Lord Alan Sugar has made it clear that he thinks it’s a “rip-off”.

Lord Sugar and Gordon Ramsay ‘feud’

Lord Alan Sugar told the MailOnline that many broadcasters have tried to recreate the success of The Apprentice with similar shows previously, but have failed.

But, he made it clear that’s he unhappy with Gordon’s “rip-off” show Future Food Stars.

Gordon’s show saw him select 12 entrepreneurs in the food industry and place them under 12 weeks of tasks for a £150,000 investment in their business.

It’s a similar concept to Alan’s concept for The Apprentice, which takes eighteen candidates to battle it out for a £250,00 investment from the business mogul.

Alan Sugar told the MailOnline: “I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice.

“No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate. That’s all I would say.”

He added that Gordon should “stick to what he should do. Cooking and all that stuff”.

It doesn’t look like Gordon will take that advice as Future Food Stars is set to return for a second series later this year.

Gordon has not yet responded to Alan Sugar’s comments.

Gordon Ramsay to host another ITV competition show

And if Lord Sugar was annoyed over Future Food Stars, wait until he finds out that Gordon is hosting another similar competition show on ITV!

Next Level Chef begins on ITV next Wednesday (January 11). It follows 12 aspiring chefs competing against each other in an epic 50ft-tall three-story kitchen.

The winning chef will receive a £100,000 prize and 12-month mentorship from Gordon.

So, do you agree? Is Future Food Stars a rip-off of The Apprentice?

Well, it’s clear that Lord Sugar thinks so…

ED! has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

The Apprentice returns Thursday January 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

