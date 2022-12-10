Reece Donnelly from Waterloo Road has been signed up for The Apprentice, it’s been claimed.

Actor Reece has been on television since he was a child – but now he’s hoping to wow the business world and win Lord Sugar’s investment.

Waterloo Road actor Reece has reportedly signed up for The Apprentice (Credit: YouTube)

Waterloo Road star Reece Donnelly ‘signs up for The Apprentice’

According to The Sun, the former child star founded the Theatre School of Scotland aged just 20 in 2017.

He bagged his first job on television aged six on kids’ channel CBBC.

And he previously appeared in Waterloo Road.

Not only that, the fame-hungry star even auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 aged just 15.

However, according to the newspaper, he is now set to star on the new series of The Apprentice..

His theatre academy could be multi-millionaire Lord Sugar’s newest investment opportunity – if Reece plays his cards right!

The Apprentice: New cast revealed?

And Reece is not the only new face reportedly signed up for the series beginning early next year.

It will no doubt infuriate Lord Alan Sugar who has previously banned people who have starred in other shows from appearing on the business reality show.

He laid down his edict in 2011 – but repeated it last year.

Lord Sugar said: “If anybody has appeared somewhere before on a television programme, and it had been scrutinised in the auditioning process by the BBC, and if they’ve accepted it, it’s most probably because their appearance was incidental or not of significance.”

Who else is appearing on The Apprentice 2023?

A former manager of a restaurant in Hull, Megan Hornby, 20, turned her hand to sweets during the pandemic.

Furloughed from her job, Megan set about working on deliveries of confectionary – and now has two shops and a business with 20 employees.

The next rumoured star looking for investment is owner of Mermane Hair Extensions, Dani Donovan,

She opened her first shop before she turned 21.

She’s since amassed more than 6,000 followers to her firm’s Instagram account.

And earlier this year she appeared to give the game away about her appearance on The Apprentice.

Dani revealed on Instagram she had spent two months away on a new project…

Avi Sharma

A former Barclays bank worker, Avi walked away from his lucrative career to become a “creator”.

He offers himself up as a public speaker – telling prospective clients that he can coach them to success.

His website offers topics including “how to smash your interview” and “goal-setting for winners”.

He’s also selling an ebook for £25 that features him posing in a leather jacket on the cover.

Avi also has his Avi TV channel on YouTube – but has just 500 subscribers – so will he hit the right notes with Lord Sugar?

Time will tell…

Others reported to have signed up include former air hostess Victoria Goulbourne and hairdresser Rochelle Anthony.

The BBC declined to comment.

