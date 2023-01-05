The Apprentice and its candidates are back for series 17 tonight (January 5) and we’ve got the full cast of 2023 – and all you need to know about them – here!

From bankers and hairdressers to actors, The Apprentice 2023 candidates have covered it all.

So who do you think has a chance of winning Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and who will be the first to go?

Meet the 2023 candidates taking part in BBC One’s The Apprentice…

Theatre school owner Reece Donnelly joins The Apprentice 2023 (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice candidates 2023: Reece Donnelly

Reece Donnelly, who acted on Waterloo Road when he was younger, was one of the first rumoured candidates – and now it’s confirmed – he is joining The Apprentice series 17!

The Glaswegian actor owns The Theatre School of Scotland, and he believes that will give him a big advantage in the competition: “I’m the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK. I launched my first business at 19.”

Reece, 25, wants to be the first Scottish winner of the reality TV series.

He said: “Lord Sugar has never invested in a Scottish candidate and I’m here to prove that Scotland is filled with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and that we are not in fact a haggis-eating, kilt-wearing nation.”

If you rooting for Reece, you can follow him on Instagram @reecedonnelly.

Banker Avi Sharma is a candidate on The Apprentice series 17 (Credit: BBC)

Avi Sharma

Avi Sharma is a city banker from London who hopes to secure Lord Sugar’s £250k investment.

The 24 year old is the youngest candidate on this year’s series.

Avi describes himself as “a confident chap who can bring a smile to the most miserable face”.

Avi wants Lord Alan Sugar‘s investment “to escape the rat race of a banking job”.

He added: “I’m the hardest-working rat he’ll ever meet.”

You can find Avi on Instagram @avitv_.

Bradley Johnson describes himself as a ‘self-made businessman’ (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice candidates 2023: Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson is the director of a construction company from North Yorkshire.

Bradley describes himself as a “self-made businessman” who started a business “from absolutely nothing and taking it to a company that’s turning over six figures”.

He admitted that his biggest weakness is public speaking, so many of the show’s tasks could prove challenging.

He thinks he deserves the £250,000 because he has “a business plan that will see us turn over seven figures after year three and who knows where else that could take us”.

Do you think Bradley is the one to beat?

Hair salon owner Dani Donovan hopes to win the competition (Credit: BBC)

Dani Donovan joins The Apprentice 2023

Dani Donovan is a hair salon owner from Hertfordshire who started her business when she was a teenager.

She thinks her personality will be her strength in the competition.

She shared: “I’m a different kind of business owner, which is a lot more relatable to people.

“That is really what I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits.”

Dani admitted her biggest weakness is that she always wants more – so it’s also her “biggest strength” as it has pushed her to “come so far”.

She added that she deserves to win “because I have a business that there is a huge gap in the market for.

“I feel my business is something that is actually really current, it’s something that I think will appeal to lots of different people. It baffles me that no one has done it yet!”

You can follow Dani on Instagram @danidonovan__.

Businesswoman Denisha Kaur Bharj joins The Apprentice series 17 (Credit: BBC)

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Denisha Kaur Bharj is a financial controller from Leicestershire who has “always known” what she wants out of life.

She describes herself as “a strong, motivated, hard-working woman”.

She added: “I know my worth and what I can achieve, most people don’t know that. I’m not scared of getting out of my comfort zone if it means being successful.”

She wants Lord Sugar’s investment to “build an empire, with my first step being in business with Lord Sugar. I want to be mentored by the best to be the best.”

You can follow Denisha on Instagram @denishakaurbharj.

Emma Browne is hoping to receive the £250,000 investment (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice 2023 candidates: Emma Browne

Emma Browne is a senior account executive from County Kildare in Ireland.

Emma thinks her background in sales will serve her well, and that she will do “anything to succeed”.

She said that she’s extremely competitive, and won’t let other candidates get in her way: “If I have an opinion and I think it’s going to allow us to win the task, I will be sure to be straightforward with the other candidates.”

Emma pledged: “I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice.”

If you want to follow Emma on Instagram, you can find her @emma_brownexx.

Historian Gregory Ebbs is another new contestant on The Apprentice 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Gregory Ebbs

Gregory Ebbs is the owner of an online antiques marketplace from Shropshire.

He’s hoping to secure Lord Sugar’s investment for his business as he thinks he’s “leading the way in e-commerce for antiques”.

Gregory said that some people might find him “unusual” but this will be his biggest strength.

He shared: “My USP is my ability to think outside the box and try out new and different things.”

Gregory describes him as a “military history buff” on his Instagram @gregariousebbs.

The Apprentice candidate Joe Phillips (Credit: BBC)

Joe Phillips

Joe Phillips is a conservationist and a safari guide who works in South Africa. He is originally from Worcestershire.

He has a degree in zoology, and wants Lord Sugar to invest in his eco-friendly, sustainable lip balm company.

I genuinely felt like it was a weakness that was going to hold me back and it kind of was.

Joe opened up about his struggle with dyslexia: “I remember when I first got diagnosed with dyslexia, I broke down in tears.

“I genuinely felt like it was a weakness that was going to hold me back and it kind of was, I really struggled to keep my head above water at school.

“I want to prove to everyone that having dyslexia isn’t something that will hold you back, it’s something that will drive you to success!”

If you’re rooting for Joe, you can follow his Instagram @joe.phillips7.

Kevin D’Arcy hopes he can secure investment for his water sports equipment company (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice 2023: Kevin D’Arcy

Kevin D’Arcy is an accountant from Dublin who wants to win The Apprentice with his water sports equipment business.

The Irishman looking to expand his business into the UK and is set on securing Lord Sugar’s investment.

Kevin believes his 10-year career in financial services will help him in the competition.

Although he admits that his biggest weakness is that he can “be a little outspoken, probably not knowing when to shut up”.

Kevin says his water sports equipment business has “gone from strength to strength in Ireland and is now stocked in some of the country’s biggest stores”.

“With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond.”

You can follow his Instagram @thekevindarcy.

Mark Moseley hopes to win Lord Sugar’s investment (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice candidates 2023: Mark Moseley

Mark Moseley is the owner of a pest control company from London.

Mark is a former solider who has worked all over the world.

He thinks he “can sell to anyone”, has met members of the royal family and celebrities so will “be right at home negotiating and securing deals with some of the biggest brands”.

Although he admits he can sometimes be “overconfident”.

He said: “The pest control industry is worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year in the UK.

“If Lord Sugar doesn’t pick me, then he’s missing a trick.”

You can find Mark’s Instagram @mark__moseley.

The Apprentice series 17 hopeful Marnie Swindells (Credit: BBC)

Marnie Swindells

Marnie Swindells is court advocate based in London.

She is a gold medal-winning boxer, ready to swap the boxing ring for The Apprentice boardroom.

Marnie thinks her “imagination and creativity” will serve her well in the competition.

Marnie wants Lord Sugar to invest in her boxing gym and said: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have given my blood, sweat and tears to my business.

“I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination.”

If you a fan of Marnie, you can follow her on Instagram @marnieswindells.

Sweet Shop owner Megan Hornby (Credit: BBC)

Megan Hornby

Megan Hornby is the owner of a sweet shop and cafe who lives in East Yorkshire.

She thinks “honesty is the most important thing in business”.

She admits that her weakness is that she can sometimes be overly ambitious.

Megan added: “I’ve started a business that has a real niche. I’ve found a gap in the market, and I’ve made a success of it so far.

“I really think that with Lord Sugar’s investment, my business could be nationally recognised.”

You can find Megan on her Instagram @meghornbyx.

Rochelle Anthony is another candidate on The Apprentice 2023 (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice 2023: Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle Anthony is a hairdresser from Bedfordshire. She has run the Dolls Hair Salon since 2011.

She said she’s always been called the “Kim Kardashian” of the business world.

Rochelle describes herself as a “tenacious, fierce, and determined businesswoman” and that she doesn’t take no for an answer.

Rochelle thinks she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment as she knows “the hair industry like the back of my hand and Lord Sugar knows business”.

“Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

If Rochelle’s the winner in your eyes, you can follow her Instagram @rochellerayeanthony.

Bridal boutique owner Shannon Martin joins The Apprentice this year (Credit: BBC)

The Apprentice candidates 2023: Shannon Martin

Shannon Martin owns a bridal boutique called Dotty Bridal, based in West Yorkshire.

Shannon thinks she’s got a unique position in the business as “I’ve got a million-pound business, that might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months”.

She admits her weakness is that she doesn’t like to let go of ideas once she has them.

She wants to introduce Lord Sugar to the world of bridal business.

Shannon said: “There are not many other businesses that design and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK, which is exactly what my business plan is.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for him; he’s never been in the bridal business before.”

You can follow Shannon Martin on Instagram @shannonmartin_dotty.

Recruiter Shazia Hussain is hoping to win The Apprentice this year (Credit: BBC)

Shazia Hussain

Shazia Hussain is a technology recruiter from London.

She thinks her ADHD will help her in the competition: “My AHDH means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently.”

Shazia wants to support diversity in business and said: “It’s important to see a varied representation of women, including women with neurodiversity in business, as people with neurodiversity are linked to being increasingly successful within the corporate sector.”

You can find Shazia Hussain’s Instagram @shaziahussain960.

The Apprentice series 17 candidate Simba Rwambiwa (Credit: BBC)

Simba Rwambiwa on The Apprentice 2023

Simba Rwambiwa is a senior sales representative who lives in Birmingham.

He said: “If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you.”

He admits his biggest weakness is that he is a “perfectionist”.

Simba wants Lord Sugar’s investment for his care services company Palm Love Care.

You can follow Simba on his Instagram @simbarwambiwa.

Martial arts instructor Sohail Chowdhary joins The Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

Sohail Chowdhary

Sohail Chowdhary is the owner of a martial arts school from Southampton.

He wants other candidates to stay “wary”. “I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark.”

He also admitted: “I will put emotions before business. I will make sure that people are looked after, first and foremost, over anything else.

“I was raised in a council house and I’m proud of that, but that means I’ve had to fight hard to achieve the comfortable life I lead today.

“Plus, owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free.”

If you think Sohail’s the winner, you can follow him on Instagram @_sohailchowdhary.

Former flight attendant Victoria Goulbourne joins The Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

Victoria Goulbourne on The Apprentice series 17

Victoria Goulbourne is the owner of an online sweets business called The Sweet Life from Merseyside.

She previously worked as a flight attendant before starting her sweets business during lockdown, which became a big hit on social media.

Victoria said her past as flight attendant means “my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want”.

She thinks she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment as she “identified a gap in the market where there are no pick and mix sweets presented aesthetically.

“My business took off quickly and with Lord Sugar’s investment I know it could fly.”

If you want to follow Victoria’s Instagram, you can follow her @victoria_goulbourne.

The Apprentice series 17 begins on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

