Prince Harry branded 'a laughing stock' by The Apprentice's Karren Brady
News

Prince Harry branded ‘a laughing stock’ by The Apprentice’s Karren Brady

Referred to Prince Harry as 'His Royal Wokeness'

By Robert Leigh

Prince Harry has been slammed as ‘a laughing stock’ by Karren Brady in a print news column.

The businesswoman and life peer, 52, took aim at the Duke of Sussex in The Sun today (Sunday, March 20).

She claimed Prince Harry has “become a joke” as she compared him to President Zelenskyy and anti-Putin activists.

Karren Brady didn't seem impressed with Prince Harry's Invictus efforts
Karren Brady didn’t seem impressed with Prince Harry’s Invictus efforts (Credit: Twitter @WeAreInvictus)

Prince Harry news: What did Karren Brady say?

The Apprentice star suggested Prince Harry positioned himself as a “moral crusader” when he moved to the US.

But Karren reckons that hasn’t been borne out as she considered how others have performed during the Ukraine crisis.

Read more: Prince Harry slammed as he’s filmed joking around for Invictus video after ‘snub’ to Queen

She also invoked how other royals have indicated their support for Ukraine with blue and yellow motifs, comparing Prince Harry’s efforts to promote the Invictus Games.

Claiming he was ‘doing an impression of the Tango Man’, Karren wrote: “From a man who decided that his new job was to be a moral guardian, playing fancy dress right now makes him seem completely out of touch.”

Karren also said Prince Harry was 'doing an impression of the Tango Man'
Karren also said Prince Harry was ‘doing an impression of the Tango Man’ (Credit: Twitter @WeAreInvictus)

‘Harry has himself to blame’

Karren went on to suggest Prince Harry bears responsibility for being the punchline of a joke during the BAFTAs, too.

And that’s because any consequences are due to choices he has made, in her opinion.

Playing fancy dress right now makes him seem completely out of touch.

She also expressed her antipathy for Prince Harry choosing not to attend the memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip.

And Karren also pondered how there must not be similar security issues concerning him in the Netherlands for the Invictus event.

Karren Brady appears in The Apprentice as an advisor for Lord Sugar
Karren Brady appears in The Apprentice as an advisor for Lord Sugar (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Karren Brady on ‘dignity’

She concluded: “He wants to be seen as a caring crusader, but in leaving the UK the prince has lost touch with one of the most significant characteristics of being royal and that is… dignity.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘given a quiet talking to by the Queen following wedding row’

“Right now, Harry should be reading the room and the global crisis that the world is facing and behaving accordingly.”

The Apprentice final airs on BBC One, Thursday March 24, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals baby son Roman has fluid in his lungs and spent a week in intensive care
Lucy Mecklenburgh holds back tears in health update on son Roman after finding him ‘blue in cot’ last year
CAIN DINGLE EMMERDALE COMP
OPINION: Emmerdale must AXE Cain Dingle after his historic sex abuse was resurfaced in Classic Emmerdale
Ellie Warner smiling on the red carpet at the NTAs
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s boyfriend ‘fighting for his life’ in intensive care
Oti mabuse posing on the red carpet
Strictly stars rally round Oti Mabuse as she reveals heartbreaking family bereavement
paige emmerdale comp
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu reveals secret boyfriend and why she’s kept him quiet
Sabrina Bartlett 'could be replaced as Mariette in The Larkins cast by Olivia Cooke or Synnove Karlsen'
The Larkins series 2: Hollywood actress to play Mariette Larkin after Sabrina Bartlett’s shock exit?