The A Word complete series 2 RECAP and what to expect from season 3

The A Word series 3 will be premiering on BBC at 9pm tonight (May 5).

It's been revealed that the show will be picking up two years on from when we last saw Joe, Alison, Paul and the gang.

Understandably, some fans may struggle to remember how the second season ended.

With that in mind, here's a completely recap of The A Word series 2. Enjoy!

The A Word series 3 picks up two years on from season 2 (Credit: BBC)

The A Word series 2 recap

Series 2 of The A Word saw Alison (Morven Christie) finally come to terms with Joe's (Max Vento) autism diagnosis.

However, the family had a setback when they realised Joe was unhappy at school.

After hours of research research, Alison managed to get Joe into a school that could prioritise his special needs – however, it was a 100 mile school run.

Unsurprisingly, the exhausting commute began to put a strain on her relationship with Paul. (Lee Ingleby).

Paul and Alison have split up since series 2 (Credit: BBC)

But the devoted mother refused to compromise Joe's needs.

With his marriage in crisis, Paul began to grow closer to waitress Sophie and almost ended up kissing her.

Although he didn't cheat, he realised his marriage was over and packed his bags to move out of the family home.

Elsewhere, Paul and Alison's marriage wasn't the only relationship in trouble – Nicola (Vinette Robinson) and Eddie (Greg McHugh) also called time on their romance.

Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) has better luck in the love department.

Christopher Ecclestone returns as Maurice in the A Word series 3 (Credit: BBC)

After helping to nurse Louise (Pooky Quesnel) back to health following her cancer battle, he proposed.

While she declined his proposal, the pair agreed to start their relationship over from scratch and come out stronger than ever.

Maurice then had a health scare in the series 2 finale after collapsing in front of the family.

But fortunately, he appeared to make a recovery.

What happens in The A Word series 3?

The new series is set two years on from when we last saw the characters.

Nicola and Paul are now divorced and lives 100 miles apart.

Meanwhile, Eddie is now living back with his dad Maurice following his split from Nicola.

Julie Hesmondhalgh has joined the cast of The A Word (Credit: BBC)

It's getting a tad crowded over at Maurice's place as Paul and Joe are also staying with him temporarily.

Elsewhere, Rebecca is at university but makes an unexpected return home with a big surprise of her own.

There are also several new faces joining the show this series including former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, Call the Midwife's Sarah Gordy and Carnival Row actor David Gyasi.

Directed by Fergus O’Brien, series three was filmed in the Lake District and Manchester.

Max Vento will leads the cast in The A Word series 3 (Credit: BBC)

Who is in The A Word series 3 cast?

The A Word series 3 will see a bunch of familiar faces return to the box.

However, there are also a few new cast members that will be bringing Peter Bowker's script to life...

Max Vento plays Joe

Morven Christie plays Alison

Lee Ingleby plays Paul

Molly Wright plays Rebecca

Greg McHugh plays Eddie

Christopher Eccleston plays Maurice

Pooky Quesnel plays Louise

Leon Harrop plays Ralph

Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Heather

David Gyasi plays Ben

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

