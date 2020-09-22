The 7.39 continues on BBC One tonight after the first episode had viewers all making the same jokes about it being a ‘time capsule’ of life before coronavirus.

The two-part drama, first aired in 2014, tells the story of two people who find love on their commute.

The 7.39 is back on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

What is The 7.39 about?

It stars Cilla actress Sheridan Smith as Sally Thorn and David Morrissey as Carl Matthews, with Olivia Colman playing Carl’s wife, Maggie.

Those watching the first instalment, which aired on Monday (September 21) evening, couldn’t help joking about the commutes portrayed in The 7.39.

With home working having become the reality for many people during the coronavirus lockdown, and people on public transport wearing face coverings.

The 7.39 is like a ‘time capsule’ viewers think (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about The 7.39?

One wrote: “Just watched The 7.39, part one. It would be very different today with face masks on train. And they wouldn’t argue over seats.”

Another said: “Watching #the7.39 dreaming of when I can commute back into an office and chat to strangers?! Always the northerner despite living in London for last 21 years.”

A third put: “This is quite a time capsule now. #The7.39 with Sheridan Smith on BBC1 tonight – commuter drama.”

Just watched the 7.39, part one. It would be very different today with face masks on train. And they wouldn’t argue over seats — Johnny P (@JohnnyPPPP) September 21, 2020

Watching #the7.39 dreaming of when I can commute back into an office and chat to strangers?! Always the northerner despite living in London for last 21 years — Andrea Ttofa (@ormygirl) September 21, 2020

This is quite a time capsule now#The7.39 with Sheridan Smith on BBC1 tonight – commuter drama — Alex Wright (@koenig_jakob) September 21, 2020

In The 7.39, two commuters who get the 7.39 train, Carl and Sally, get friendly and embark on a love affair.

In the first of the two episodes, it shows Carl dissatisfied with his family life – in particular, his relationship with attentive wife, Maggie, and their children.

Sally, meanwhile, is engaged.

The 7.39 stars Sheridan Smith (Credit: BBC)

They start out as friends, but it quickly turns into something more, with each of them looking forward to their commute chats.

Carl even signed up at the health club where Sally is the manager, so he can see here more often.

Their affair starts when their train fails to show, so they book a hotel together.

Episode two, airing tonight (Tuesday, September 22) focuses on the repercussions.

