Sheridan Smith delights fans with cute photo of baby son Billy

Sheridan Smith has wowed her fans with an absolutely adorable new photo of her son Billy.

The proud mum-of-one, 39, shared a lovely new snap of her little one on social media.

In the pic, the actress and singer is cradling her newborn’s head.

With his face away from the camera, we can still see his soft brown locks.

Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn are parents to their son Billy (SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith couldn’t look any prouder

And he’s even sporting a personalised Arsenal baby sized football shirt.

The red shirt says: “Billy 14.”

Sheridan is beaming down at her four-month-old.

Posting on Instagram, she shared the photo in view of her some 467,000 followers.

She captioned the photo with: “First match of the season for my lil man & daddy! 3-0, good start! @arsenal.”

Sheridan was praised for her ITV documentary Becoming Mum (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to congratulate her on her gorgeous tot.

One user posted: “Beautiful little sweetie,” and another user wrote: “Truly beautiful picture love you look so happy.”

A third user gushed: “Congratulations Sheridan on the birth of your beautiful son, born to beautiful loving parents like you both. He has a great life ahead. Love all your programmes too.”

Sheridan recently opened up about becoming a first time mum.

On her ITV documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum she shared her fears over welcoming Billy into the world.

She worried how her mental health issues could be affected, and if it would impair her ability to be a good mum.

On the moving special, she said: “No-one knows really what’s going on behind it all.

“The biggest worry is you’ve had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again?

Viewers praised her honesty in the moving documentary (Credit: ITV)

“Now I’m pregnant it feels like I’ve got a second chance at life.

“I just hope I’m a good mum.”

Sheridan suffered a mental breakdown following the death of her father Colin in 2016.

On the documentary she shares her worries that her depression and anxiety will return.

The cameras followed her in the lead up to and during her birth.

She was forced to have an emergency c-section and had little Billy on May 9th of this year.

She shares Billy with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

He is believed to be 30-years-old and is an insurance broker. They reportedly met on the dating app Tinder.

