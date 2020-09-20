Sheridan Smith has enjoyed Sunday lunch with baby Billy and her fiancé Jamie Horn.

The new mum looked radiant as she posed for a selfie and shared it on Instagram with her 479,000 fans.

Sheridan and Jamie welcomed baby Billy, their first son, back in May.

Actress Sheridan Smith and fiancé Jamie Horn welcomed baby Billy in May (Credit: Splash News)

Sheridan Smith enjoys lunch with baby and fiancé

In the picture alongside partner Jamie, Sheridan can be seen beaming for the camera while wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses.

She captioned the post: “Sunday lunch with my boys.”

Her fans rushed to comment on how happy the 39-year-old actress looks.

One wrote: “You just look so content, that’s all anyone needs.”

Another added: “You guys look so happy… and I couldn’t be more pleased for you both.”

A third said: “You are looking so good, happy and healthy! Love to see it.”

Baby Billy won’t be in snaps

In her latest upload, Sheridan chose not to include son Billy but shared the moment with her partner Jamie instead.

The new mum hit out at trolls in another Instagram post recently.

She wrote: “I know I can’t stop them but my boy is the only thing that keeps me going. Please leave us alone.”

In the post, she included a screenshot where she wrote: “I won’t be putting pictures up of the boy on social media. But basically he looks like a male version of me.

“Just less 80s and more handsome! God love him!” she added.

However, the post was targeted by trolls who left harsh comments.

One comment read: “But you’ll happily abuse his right to privacy to make TV documentaries and cash!!!”

Despite the backlash, Sheridan’s fans were quick to praise the new mum for her decision.

One fan wrote: “Unbelievable…. please ignore those small-minded people. They obviously have too much time on their hands!!!!!! What you did was amazing and brave!”

Another shared: “You do not have to justify yourself. It is your business. You are such a lovely person. Keep strong”.

Other fans were keen to let Sheridan know not to listen to the trolls.

“Your man said you concentrate on the bad comments only, but listen to me, you are without a doubt one of the most incredible women to ever walk this earth.”

Sheridan Smith recently starred in her own documentary sharing her journey to motherhood. (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan Smith is loving being a new mum

The actress recently starred in an ITV documentary that followed her through her mental health journey as she became a first-time mum.

Titled Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, the programme followed Sheridan as she coped with her own mental health issues and wondered if she would make a good mum.

Opening up in an interview, she said: “No one knows really what’s going on behind it all.

“The biggest worry is you’ve had mental health issues in the past, will it rear its ugly head again?”

