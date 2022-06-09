Strictly’s Tess Daly wow fans in bikini photos as she poses with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly looked stunning as she enjoyed a holiday abroad with her husband, Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 53, is currently living it up in the sunshine as she takes a break from her busy schedule.

The mum-of-two showed off some pictures from their couples trip on Instagram on Wednesday.

In one sexy snap, Tess sported an open-fronted dress from her clothing collection that showed off her age-defying figure.

In another, she posed alongside her hubby, Vernon, and both of them couldn’t resist flashing a smile at the camera.

Tess Daly on Instagram

She captioned the snaps: “Beach all day, every day.”

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her looks, as well as her clothing collection.

“Looking gorgeous! I don’t think I’ve ever bought nearly every item from one brand before; your range is fabulous!” replied one fan.

A second said: “Gorgeous, where are all these beautiful beaches too, dreaming of my next getaway.”

You are such a stunning couple,” complimented a third follower.

A fourth agreed, adding: “Lovely photo of a lovely couple!”

Meanwhile, Tess, who recently joined TikTok, opened up about her mental health earlier this year.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, she urged her followers to check on their own friends and family.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are enjoying some couples time together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “After 2 years of uncertainty, #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek is more important than ever.

“Whether it’s checking in on your friends and family from time to time, or taking a moment of self care for yourself (so many of you gave your favourites on my last post about the little things that leave you feeling renewed) and make wellbeing a priority.”

She added: “I started journaling/list making this year and its really helped me to prioritise and refocus my energy for myself and those who need it most.”

