Strictly host Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay weighs in on her outfit choice after viewers mock it

The husband of Strictly host Tess Daly, Vernon Kay, has weighed in after her outfit was mocked by some viewers.

Vernon, 47, made his feelings known on Twitter while the series final was airing yesterday evening (December 19).

His comments on social media came after some fans had likened Tess’ dress for the occasion to a bathrobe.

Strictly star Tess Daly hosted the final last night (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly star Tess Daly: What did husband Vernon say?

Just over half an hour into Saturday night’s final, Vernon gave his wife’s look the thumbs up.

He mentioned her off-white, 1980s style-gown as he praised the show for being ‘on point’.

Vernon also said he ‘loved’ his wife’s outfit, adding a GIF to his post that indicated he was comparing it to angel wings.

According to reports, Tess wore an Alexandre Vauthier gathered stretch-jersey gown retailing at £775.

@bbcstrictly On absolute point tonight!

What an amazing show! Love the outfit @TessDaly pic.twitter.com/lhl4BEbNin — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) December 18, 2021

Nice to see Tess came straight from the spa to #Strictly in her dressing gown! 😳 — GiGi (@cometson_sally) December 18, 2021

#Strictly Clod looks very nice, Tess looks like she’s just left the spa and grabbed her robe by mistake! — Tina (@Crazier) December 18, 2021

Why is tess daly wearing her dressing gown #Strictly — lisa Williamson (@lispet321) December 18, 2021

10yr old son took one look at Tess’s outfit and said ‘bathroom robe’. #Fashionista #HesNotWrong #Strictly — Katherine Mendelsohn 🕷️🐟 (@Katheri48033429) December 18, 2021

How did Strictly fans react to the dress?

There were many positive remarks about Tess’ look shared on social media.

However, others shared a different view.

One onlooker felt co-host Claudia Winkleman’s look was superior.

Why is Tess Daly wearing her dressing gown?

They wrote on Twitter: “#Strictly Clod looks very nice, Tess looks like she’s just left the spa and grabbed her robe by mistake!”

But someone else, who didn’t agree, replied to them: “Oh I actually prefer Tess’ dress tonight. It’s quite 80s.”

However, the ‘spa robe’ view also cropped up in other people’s comments.

Were some fans too harsh about Tess’s dress, or spot on? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another person wrote: “Nice to see Tess came straight from the spa to #Strictly in her dressing gown!”

A third person echoed: “Why is Tess Daly wearing her dressing gown? #Strictly.”

And a fourth claimed: “10-year-old son took one look at Tess’s outfit and said ‘bathroom robe’. #Fashionista #HesNotWrong #Strictly.”

