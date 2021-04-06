Tenable is getting a new host, former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay.

The ITV daytime quiz show is usually hosted by Warwick Davis, but Sally will step in to host some episodes.

Sally hosts Tenable for 25 episodes (Credit: ITV)

When will Sally Lindsay start hosting Tenable and why is Warwick taking a break?

Sally, who is currently appearing in Channel 5 drama Intruder, will be seen in Tenable from Monday April 12 and will present 25 episodes of the show.

Upon signing up for hosting duties, Sally revealed she reached out to Warwick for some advice.

“He said just be in tune with the people, it is the public who make this show what it is,” Sally said.

The 47-year-old actress also revealed why Warwick is now sharing the presenting role with Sally.

“I’m a huge fan of Tenable and am delighted I’m able to share the presenting responsibilities with Warwick,” she said.

“The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.”

Warwick is haring the workload (Credit: ITV)

“It’s so easy… at home”

A self-confessed fan of quizzes, Sally admitted that she’s often shouting at the television when quiz shows are on.

“It’s so easy at home,” she laughed. “And if I know an answer it’s hard not to blurt it out!”

“We have had loads of Zoom quizzes [during lockdown], but I can’t wait to do it in the pub again!”

She also revealed that she has a link to fellow ITV quiz hit, The Chase.

“I was an answer on The Chase! My phone didn’t stop pinging,” she recalled.

Sally loves quizzes (Credit: ITV)

How does Sally think she’d do on Tenable?

As for Tenable, she regards the show as one of the tougher ones on the TV schedule.

“I think Tenable is one of the tough ones, it really takes no prisoners,” she said.

“So I’m not sure how I would do to be honest.

“If Carry On films came up or sit-coms or light entertainment of the 80s I may be in with a chance!”

