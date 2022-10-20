Tenable fans will find a new ITV show is going in its place in the schedule next week.

ITV has announced that Ranvir Singh will be fronting a brand new game show, Riddiculous, every weekday from 3pm.

The show will launch on Monday, October 24 with Ranvir at the helm.

Tenable replaced in ITV schedule

Ranvir will take viewers on a “rapid and totally ridiculous ride”, ITV has said.

The hour-long episodes will feature three teams of two as they go head-to-head answering a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions.

They’ll then face mind-bending riddles to win even more cash.

Henry Lewis is joining the programme as co-host and “Riddlemaster” as he challenges contestants and viewers with “verbal and visual riddles”.

The more of these the players solve, the more money they’ll bag.

Meanwhile, the team that banks the most money throughout the show will go through to the high stakes endgame called Henry’s Riddle Run.

They’ll then race against the clock to solve rebus riddles.

In the final riddle, if they’re successful, players will be offered a chance to double their money or go home with nothing.

Ranvir Singh on Riddiculous

Speaking about her decision to host a game show, Ranvir said: “I love being with the contestants – finding out about them and what they need the potential winnings for.

“Also, I’m rubbish at being on quizzes myself so it’s wonderful to have all of the answers for once! Though I never know the answer to the riddles in advance – only Henry has those.”

Meanwhile, speaking about how different it feels to be hosting a show solo rather than as a pair on GMB, Ranvir added: “You’re very aware that the energy and flow of the show and the comfort of the contestants depends almost entirely on you, and I loved having that responsibility.

What else did Ranvir say?

“On Good Morning Britain the joy is that you can share that feeling – so it was different on Riddiculous, but in a good way.”

Elsewhere, Henry said in a statement: “I’ve always loved riddles and puzzles. In fact during lockdown, I started a new business called The Mystery Agency which sells escape room-style puzzle boxes!

“So when the Riddiculous team got in touch and said they wanted me to read the riddles on their amazing new show, I was incredibly excited indeed.”

Riddiculous airs weekdays from Monday 24th October at 3pm on ITV & ITV Hub.

