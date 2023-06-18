Ten Pound Poms on BBC One: Will there be a series 2 of Michelle Keegan drama?

Ten Pound Poms has come to a rather dramatic conclusion, and its many fans are wondering if there’ll be a series 2.

The BBC One drama ended on the mother of all cliffhangers – pardon the pun – on Sunday (June 18, 2023), when Kate appeared to drive off into the sunset with (aka kidnap) her son…

There were plenty of ends left gloriously loose for a second run. So here’s everything we know so far about a possible series 2 of Ten Pound Poms.

***Warning: spoilers from Ten Pound Poms series 1 ahead***

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Will there be a series 2 of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One?

While there were some complaints about the authenticity of the period drama, the six-parter had its fair share of fans. Many of whom would like to see it return for a series 2.

The series certainly ended on a cliffhanger, with a ship-load of loose ends…

However, BBC One has not yet confirmed if the period drama will return for a series 2. Although they’d be mad not to recommission it just when it had found its legs.

Watch this space for more news.

What characters could return for Ten Pound Poms series 2?

Ten Pound Poms could continue with Michelle Keegan‘s character Kate, and Warren Brown’s Terry Brown and his feisty wife Annie.

But a possible new series could also follow the new arrivals at the camp, who stepped off the boat at the end of episode 6. The beauty of the show is that there’ll be new characters – and baggage – every series, so it need never get boring.

Although of course we are fully invested in the original characters from series 1. And the final episode did not resolve everything – a clear indication that they’ll be a series 2.

And there’s Michael’s real dad out there somewhere, too, who could pop up at any minute…

Did Sheila Anderson (Emma Hamilton) survive her suicide attempt? (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Questions that need answering in series 2

In episode 6 of Ten Pound Poms, Kate’s storyline ended on a cliffhanger… She followed her son home from school, and offered him a lift.

In heartfelt scenes, Kate told her son who she really was, and showed him pictures of him as a baby in her arms. She insisted she hadn’t abandoned him, and loved him very much. Although Kate got her feelings off her chest, Michael seemed a little overwhelmed and told her he just wanted to go home to his mum.

Kate told him she would take him home “after we go for a little drive, yeah?”

Did Kate return Michael to his adopted parents? Kate looked like she was on the edge of a very big decision. Did she drive into the distance with her son, or return him safely to his adopted home?

Meanwhile, we’d like to know if Sheila survived her shocking suicide attempt… And what her future looks like still married to vile husband Bill but in love with JJ.

Of course, series 2 could show us how daughter Pattie copes with being a new mum, alongside her hasty new fiancé Stevie. And we’d love to see Terry overcome his demons. BBC One, are you listening?

Ten Pound Poms is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

