Ten Pound Poms on BBC One: All the historical inaccuracies in the show

Ten Pound Poms viewers have blasted the BBC drama for a series of historical ‘bloopers’.

The Michelle Keegan series is currently airing on Sunday nights on BBC One, although some eager beavers have already binged the series.

And while some have begged for a second run of the Australia-based drama, others say they were forced to switch off after becoming frustrated with the amount of historical inaccuracies…

Here are the main complaints directed at Ten Pound Poms on BBC One.

Michelle Keegan’s character Kate made a rather quick international phone call in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: BBC)

Ten Pound Poms bloopers: Kate’s international phone call

In episode one of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One, viewers saw mysterious Kate make an international phone call to her mum. Kate had emigrated to Australia, leaving her fiancé behind in the UK, and called her mum at home to see what the damage was.

Aside from the fact that Kate lied to her boss about who she was calling, and then proceeded to make the call right in front of him – couldn’t he hear her? – there was another significant problem with the scene.

Of course, the TV series is set in 1956, in a world before mobile phones and fast international connections to landlines. So how was Kate able to simply pick up the phone and get through to her mum?

One of many viewers picked up on this, saying: “I stopped watching #TenPoundPoms when a nurse made a phone call home to England from her office. You couldn’t do that! My mum had to book a call with the international operator to speak to her sister at Christmas, it took hours to come through and was very expensive.”

Another said: “Hmmm… Very quick connection and excellent sound quality on that phone call. In 1956. I would have thought you’d have to BOOK an international call in 1956. #TenPoundPoms.”

A third agreed, typing: “My sister and family were £10 Poms at end of 1950s. She and my mother weren’t able to talk on the phone for years! That call couldn’t have happened like that.”

Another said: “Giving up on #TenPoundPoms. Production values are poor and script predictable. International direct dialling from Australia in the 50s? She’ll be sending a fax to her mam next…”

Others called it a “stupid mistake” and “not that simple”.

The cast of BBC One drama Ten Pound Poms (Credit: John Platt/Mark Rogers)

Viewers claim show is ‘rubbish’

Many viewers tuned in because they have ‘£10 poms’ in their own family, hence the appeal of the show. And while some could relate, others thought the show’s depiction was “rubbish”.

One irate fan said: “I was a Ten Pound Pom as a small boy of 7 travelling out with my family on the Fairsky. I had a great time on the voyage and then in Sydney. I can honestly say this BBC programme is rubbish.”

Another added: “This programme seems so inaccurate. My mother went with her mum and dad and were never treated the way they are depicted in this program.”

It’s writer Danny Brocklehurst‘s first period drama, and he explains he was “drawn to the themes of escape”. He says: “No matter where we go, we take our problems with us, and the fact that this was a piece of our history that I didn’t know much about.

“Once I was on board, [production company] Eleven decided to hire a full-time researcher who dug around quite intensively for a few weeks and produced a detailed 50 page document. And when I started to watch documentaries and read books, it opened up a whole river of imagination and knowledge which I found fascinating.”

And Danny argues that the series does reflect some people’s reality. He says: “Britain in the 50s was a fairly grim place and many people were tempted by the adverts for Australia as ‘a great place for families’.

“The technicolour promo films of the time showed golden beaches, beautiful houses with picket fences and big gardens, attractive, suntanned people water-skiing and playing volleyball. But in reality, many immigrants arrived to gross disappointment.

“They were housed in post-war steel Nissen huts with outdoor showers, no flush toilets and terrible food. The accommodation was cramped, insects rife, the heat stifling and walls paper-thin.”

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms, but does she fit in? (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Michelle Keegan ‘looks out of place’

Michelle Keegan plays one of the central characters in Ten Pound Poms on BBC One. Kate is a mysterious nurse, who has her own very personal agenda for emigrating to Australia.

And while there’s no arguing with Michelle’s acting ability, some viewers have argued that her “modern look” doesn’t fit in with the narrative.

One Ten Pound Poms viewer said: “Michelle Keegan looks so out of place in this. She works better in modern dramas.”

Another said: “Giving Ten Pound Poms a go despite Michelle Keegan having a face that’s definitely seen technology. Her outfit says post war, her face says Instagram ad.”

A third added: “I am watching #TenPoundPoms and wondering why Michelle Keegan and only Michelle Keegan looks like she’s fresh out of a TikTok contouring tutorial.”

Another said the actress “looks out of place in anything other than modern day because of her very modern look (eyebrows etc).”

However, Danny Brocklehurst insists “Michelle was perfect for the role”.

He says: “It’s the first time she’s done a period drama, and we adapted the script to accommodate some of the things that came out of rehearsals.”

Despite critics saying the contrary, Michelle Keegan has always denied having Botox and fillers.

Ten Pound Poms bloopers: The Roberts family arrived in Australia hoping for a better life but is it accurate? (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Other so-called bloopers in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan’s character Kate was at the centre of another complaint, too. In episode one, she ‘borrowed’ a car from the camp’s manager JJ Walker, played by Australian comedian Stephen Curry.

However, some questioned how many women actually drove in the 50s. In fact, men were more than twice as likely as women to have a driving licence at that time in the UK. Many women were forced to learn how to drive during WWII.

Other viewers questioned the language used in the show. For example, using the term “loo” instead of “lav”.

Elsewhere, some called out the reference to Stockport Precinct.

“You don’t see that in Stockport Precinct – or anything else. It wasn’t built until the 60s. #TenPoundPoms,” said one, while another agreed, tweeting: “#TenPoundPoms Stockport didn’t have a precinct in 1956.”

One viewer even joked about the absence of bugs, typing: “Where are the mozzies?”

Ten Pound Poms continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

