Michelle Keegan unveils very drastic makeover in Bank Holiday snap

National treasure Michelle Keegan totally wowed as she unveiled a major new makeover on Instagram over the Bank Holiday weekend.

For 15 years, the 35-year-old Manc has been wowing fans thanks to her jaw-dropping selfies and impeccable talent. And on Sunday (April 30) Michelle was at it again when she showed off a brand-new hairstyle.

Michelle showed off a brand new look last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan shows off makeover in Instagram snap

Taking to her Instagram Story, the celebrations were in full swing as Michelle celebrated her pal’s hen do. And for the special occasion, she looked totally different as she played party games on the grounds of a gorgeous mansion with her fellow hens.

While the former Corrie star is famous for her signature, chocolate tresses, Michelle went for a completely different look for the girls night out.

In the slew of snaps and clips she shared, Michelle rocked an electric blue bob wig – complete with a full fringe. She teamed the new hairdo with a pair of oversized round sunglasses, a comfy black jumper and black leggings.

Michelle looked incredible in a blue wig (Credit: Instagram Story)

Michelle Keegan wows in blue wig

Judging by Michelle’s Instagram stories, the event was an all-day experience with the girl’s enjoying a ton of party games. One of the first saw the actress – wearing her blue wig – twirling a hula-hoop around her waist. She then proudly declared: “Ya gal has tekkers.”

The celebrations were in full swing for Michelle and her fellow hens (Credit: Instagram Story)

Michelle then shared a gorgeous group snap with her girls. Half of the guests were kitted out in pink wigs and the other half in blue wigs. She captioned the pic: “Blue team for the win,” with a trophy emoji.

Mark Wright speaks out after wife Michelle Keegan’s baby snap

Michelle’s new look comes days after her beau Mark Wright spoke out following intrusive comments that were made under a snap of Michelle and a newborn family member.

In the Instagram photos, the pair can be seen smiling while holding their nephew, who was born prematurely. However, in the comments section, some fans were more focused on the couple, asking them when they were going to have a baby. Mark, 36 and Michelle got married in 2015.

Commenting under the post of Michelle holding baby Dustin, a fan wrote: “When you two going to have a little one?” This led to many of Mark’s followers coming for their defence.

