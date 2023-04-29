Mark Wright breaks silence after intrusive comments on wife Michelle Keegan’s baby snap

Radio DJ Mark Wright has broken his silence after intrusive comments were made under a snap of his wife Michelle Keegan and a newborn family member.

In the Instagram photos, the pair can be seen smiling while holding their nephew, who was born prematurely. However, in the comments section, some fans were more focused on the couple, asking them when they were going to have a baby.

Mark, 36, and Michelle, 35, got married in 2015.

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fan reaction to Michelle Keegan baby snap

Commenting under the post of Michelle holding baby Dustin, a fan wrote: “When you two going to have a little one?” This led to many of Mark’s followers coming for their defence.

A user wrote: “Should never ask the when you having one question. It’s none of our business.” A second added: “Can’t believe what some people have written asking you both when you are having one. It’s no one else’s business.”

And another said: “I could have put money on the ‘when are you having one?’ questions. There are millions of reasons why people might not have children, including that they don’t want them xx.”

Mark Wright breaks silence

Speaking to Express in a recent interview, Mark opened up about his family’s new addition. Ignoring the comments from some followers, he told the publication about meeting his nephew for the first time. The baby was born 12 weeks early.

Mark said: “It was amazing to meet him for the first time. We’ve been waiting for that for a long time, so it was a very lovely feeling to meet him, for sure. We love our nephews, it’s amazing.”

Last weekend, Mark took part in the marathon with his mother Carol, father Mark Sr and brother Josh.

