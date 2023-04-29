Gillian McKeith has hit out at the new I’m A Celebrity format after she and Shuan Ryder were eliminated from the jungle.

The You Are What You Eat host appeared on the show with Shaun back in 2010. Viewers were expecting to see more fireworks between the two after they were begrudgingly reunited.

But it wasn’t to be, as they were both eliminated from the jungle after losing a trial together. Gillian also said she is “disappointed” following her departur.

Shaun and Gillian were embroiled in a fiery feud in the 2010 series (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Gillian McKeith leaves I’m A Celebrity

Speaking in her exit interview, she said of her elimination trial with Shaun: “Honestly, why did he pick me? I tried to convince him to pick Fatima as he might have won [the trial]! I wanted to win, I’m not a defeatist at all. And I really want to take my best shot but because it was a race, just as I got started, we lost. I’m disappointed by the way that I had to go out. I didn’t want to leave. I think if it was voted for by the public, I would have had more trials.”

I didn’t want to leave. I think if it was voted for by the public, I would have had more trials.

Asked if she was pleased the public weren’t voting, Gillian declared: “No, I was up for the challenge for sure. I felt like I had moved on a bit. You could see I was still scared but you can be scared and up for the Trial as well.”

She also hinted she’d come back. Gillian joked: “I should probably go and work with snakes and get hypnotised and come back in five or 10 years and smash every Trial and become the real Queen of the Jungle! I’m ‘Jungle Gill’ no matter what!”

Viewers hit out at Gillian (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Viewers question Gillian’s motive

The 63-year-old Scot has been blasted by viewers, who have blamed her for the loss of the task – and subsequently, Shaun’s elimination. As a result, fans have also speculated that her motive for going in was purely money, and she had no intention of trying.

One viewer hit out: “Gillian McKeith really just went in for the money. She didn’t even try in that task!” And a second speculated: “Easy money for some, Gillian never intended doing that trial, or any trial. How much did ITV pay that waste of time?”

But the star’s rep hit back at the claims. Speaking to ED!, they said: “Gillian was bitten severely by a tick in 2010 so has a bit more fear and Shaun was severely bitten by a snake in 2010. So there was a bit more trepidation. Overcoming phobias in the heat of the moment takes a bit of time.”

They also responded to viewers’ “negative” comments. They added: “Viewers don’t really have an understanding of the severity of phobias – otherwise they would not make such negative statements. Phobias affect individuals in different ways. Gillian did exceptionally well in the challenge with Shaun.”

