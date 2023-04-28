BBC confirms start date for new Michelle Keegan drama Ten Pound Poms: See trailer here

BBC One has confirmed the start date for the brand new drama Ten Pound Poms, and it’s soon!

The major new drama series stars Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown as Brits who leave post-war Britain in 1956 for a new life in Australia…

Based on real life events, the Brits got the nickname Ten Pound Poms due to the fact they were charged £10 in processing fees to migrate Down Under.

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama, including start date, trailer, and cast!

The cast of upcoming new drama Ten Pound Poms on BBC One (Credit: John Platt/Mark Rogers)

What is the plot of Ten Pound Poms?

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of hopeful Brits who leave Britain for a new life in Oz.

A BBC spokesperson tells us: “The six-part series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world.”

For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house. As well as better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

But will the move be as idyllic as promised? Of course not! Life Down Under isn’t exactly the dream the new arrivals have been promised. They struggle with their new identity as immigrants. And they encounter plenty of pitfalls adapting to their new lives in a new country, far from what’s familiar.

The newbies live in poor living conditions in a migrant hostel, and face hostility from the locals.

How many episodes is Ten Pound Poms?

Ten Pound Poms is a six-part series.

Each episode is an hour long.

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Faye Marsay and Warren Brown star in Ten Pound Poms as Annie and Terry (Credit: BBC)

What is the start date for Ten Pound Poms?

Ten Pound Poms will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

It will air weekly on BBC One, with all episodes available on iPlayer immediately.

Ten Pound Poms start date: Who wrote it?

Writer Danny Brocklehurst wrote the new BBC drama series.

He’s perhaps best known for creating Brassic, and Ordinary Lies.

Danny also wrote the screenplay to the new Railway Children movie, The Railway Children Return, and 2022’s Sheridan Smith drama No Return.

He’s also penned episodes of Clocking Off, Shameless, The Stranger, Safe and Come Home.

Michelle Keegan stars as nurse Kate in Ten Pound Poms (Credit: Eleven/John Platt)

Ten Pound Poms start date: Where was it filmed?

Filming took place in Australia last year.

The production filmed in New South Wales in mid-2022.

Who is in the cast of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One?

Game of Thrones star Faye Marsay and Luther actor Warren Brown portray Annie and Terry Roberts, who are at the heart of the drama.

They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan portrays Kate, who is also living at the hostel and trying to avoid the truth. Kate is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.

Meanwhile, The Letdown star Leon Ford plays Bill, who has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Newcomer Declan Coyle plays teenager Stevie, who comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Mystery Road actor Rob Collins plays Ron, an Indigenous Australian war veteran, who struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

Elsewhere, Savage River actress Hattie Hook plays Pattie, Barrumbi Kids actor Finn Treacy stars as Peter, and Shantaram’s David Field portrays Dean.

Home and Away‘s Sophie Gregg is Tina, and The Time of Our Lives actress Cheree Cassidy plays Marlene.

Read more: First look at Michelle Keegan in new BBC period drama Ten Pound Poms

Ten Pound Poms starts on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Do you plan to watch Ten Pound Poms? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.