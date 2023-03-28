First look at Michelle Keegan in new BBC period drama Ten Pound Poms

BBC One has released the first look at Michelle Keegan in Ten Pound Poms, a new period drama from the writer of Brassic and Ordinary Lies.

Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world.

But is a new life away from Britain as good as it seems?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ten Pound Poms, including who’s in the cast and when the start date is…

Michelle Keegan stars as nurse Kate (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan in Ten Pound Poms: What is it about?

Ten Pound Poms – a term used in Australia and New Zealand to describe British citizens who migrated to Australia and New Zealand after the Second World War – follows a group of Brits who do just that.

For only a tenner, they are promised a better house, a better job and a better quality of life by the sea and sun on the other side of the world.

But life in Australia isn’t exactly the dream that they were promised. As they struggle to deal with their new identity as immigrants, they face triumphs and pitfalls far from Britain and familiarity.

The drama unfolds in a migrant hostel, where local attitudes towards immigrants are rough.

Annie and Terry Roberts attempt to make the best situation for their family, whilst struggling with the poor living conditions.

A young nurse named Kate arrives without her fiancé and will do anything it takes to change her devastating past.

Bill lost his family business back home and is so desperate to live the Australian dream. He’ll stop at nothing to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain.

Meanwhile, teenager Stevie leaves a troubled background with hopes of a new adventure away from his oppressive father and Ron, an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

Faye Marsay and Warren Brown also join the drama as Annie and Terry (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast alongside Michelle Keegan?

Michelle Keegan leads the cast as the young nurse named Kate.

The actress is best known for starring in Coronation Street and Our Girl, and has starred in the comedy series Brassic in recent years. She’s also set to star in Netflix’s new drama Fool Me Once.

Faye Marsay plays Annie Roberts. You might recognise her as The Waif from Game of Thrones. She also recently starred in Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover and Star Wars series Andor as Vel Sartha.

Warren Brown stars alongside her as Terry Roberts. He’s known for starring in Luther and Strike Back. In recent years, he’s appeared in The Responder, Desperate Measures and Trigger Point.

Leon Ford joins the cast as failed businessman Bill. He’s best known for playing Ruben in The Let Down and recently played agent Tom Diskin in the Oscar-nominated film Elvis.

Declan Coyle plays teen Stevie, this is the star’s first major role.

Rob Collins plays Indigenous Australian war veteran Ron. He’s starred in a number of Australian drama series including The Wrong Girl, Total Control and Glitch.

Home and Away star Cheree Cassidy, Shantaram actor David Field and Sophie Gregg also join the cast.

Ten Pound Pom starring Michelle Keegan: How many episodes are there?

Ten Pound Poms is a six-part drama. Each episode is an hour long. It will air on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. In Australia, it will air on Stan.

Ten Pound Poms will air on BBC later this year (Credit: BBC)

When is the start date for Ten Pound Poms?

The BBC hasn’t released an exact start date for Ten Pound Poms just yet! The series was filmed in Australia last year and BBC teases the drama is “coming soon”. Watch this space for an update on the start date for the new period drama…

Ten Pound Poms will air on BBC One later this year.

