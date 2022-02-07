No Return on ITV: What else has Danny Brocklehurst written and where can you watch?

With No Return on ITV, creator Danny Brocklehurst has scored another hit – but which other dramas has he written?

You may not know the name, but you’ve doubtless been hooked in by at least some of these shows…

Sheridan as Kathy in No Return (Credit: ITV)

He is becoming a master of the high-concept drama.

So what else has this master scribe written and where can you watch his hits?

Danny Brocklehurst’s Clocking Off (2000 – 2003)

Danny’s first big writing project was this almost forgotten BBC series with fellow writing legend Paul Abbott.

It followed the lives of a group of workers in a textile factory in Manchester.

Read more: As Sheridan Smith wows in The Teacher, her best TV roles ranked

Warm and funny, it boasted an absolutely incredible cast. Check this lot out: Christopher Eccleston, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Siobhan Finneran, John Simm, Sarah Lancashire, David Morrissey, Maxine Peake… the list goes on!

Where to watch: Series one is available on BritBox

Talk To Me (2007)

Max Beesley starred in this ITV four-parter as Mitch Moore, a philandering radio host whose producer happens to be his fiancée Claire (played by Laura Fraser).

She’s back from maternity leave but that’s just the start of their problems – think a much-tangled web of affairs and collapsing relationships.

The Driver (2014)

This three-episode thriller starred David Morrissey as down-at-heel cab driver Vince McKee, who meets an old pal just out of prison for armed robbery.

Gangland boss The Horse then offers Vince a job – be a driver for his gang. Gulp!

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Ordinary Lies (2015)

Another year, another high-profile BBC series… and another fabulous ensemble cast.

Series one was based at JS Motors, a car dealership in Warrington, who employs a number of ‘ordinary’ people, each with dark secrets.

In this series, Danny reunited with Max Beesley, and also cast Sally Lindsay, Jason Manford, Michelle Keegan, Mackenzie Crook and Jo Joyner.

Where to watch? BBC iPlayer

The Five (2016)

Created by Harlan Coben but written by Danny, The Five appeared on Sky1.

The 10-episode series told the story of four school friends, who are still dealing with the unsolved death of their school friend Jesse 20 years later.

Now, a new murder scene has DNA that links the investigation back to Jesse’s case.

Starring Lee Ingleby and Sarah Solemani.

Where to watch? NOW TV

In The Dark (2017)

An adaptation of two Mark Billingham novels, the four-part series told two separate stories featuring Detective Helen Weeks (MyAnna Buring).

In the first episode, Helen finds out that she’s pregnant and investigates a case in which the husband of her childhood best friend is accused of kidnapping two young girls.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Come Home (2018)

Danny likes working with his tried and trusted actors, and here he teams up again with Christopher Eccleston.

Very definitely not a comedy, nor a thriller, Come Home portrayed the heartbreaking disintegration of a marriage.

The award-winning series featured Greg and Marie, who have been married for nearly 20 years, when, seemingly out of the blue, Marie walks out on him and her three children.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Safe (2018)

Another collaboration with Harlan Coben, this time on Netflix.

The eight-episode series starred Hollywood actor Michael C Hall as widowed father and peadiatric doctor.

Struggling to connect with his daughters after the death of his wife, his world is further turned upside down when one of them goes missing.

Also starring Amanda Abbington and Laila Rouass.

Where to watch: Netflix

Brassic (2019)

Co-written and created by Danny, Sky series Brassic stars Joseph Gilgun and Michelle Keegan.

The comedy-drama follows Vinnie O’Neil (Gilgun) and his group of pals in a fictional northern town as they wheel and deal to scrape some money together.

The third series finished at the end of 2021, and filming for series four has already wrapped.

Where to watch? NOW

The Stranger (2020)

Danny’s third hook-up with Harlan Coben, again for Netflix.

The eight-part series starts when a mysterious stranger tells a man a secret that has a devastating impact on his seemingly perfect life.

Read more: No Return with Sheridan Smith: First trailer released – as ITV confirms start date

Soon, the man’s wife goes missing.

Where to watch? Netflix