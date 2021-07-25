Take Off on BBC One: Bradley and Holly chemistry applauded but viewers give show a thumbs down

Viewers of Take Off with Bradley and Holly seemed to have mixed reactions as it returned to BBC One.

The new series began last night (Saturday July 24), with a full run coming off the back of a 2019 Christmas special.

However, while many people loved the chemistry between the two hosts, others felt the format was a bit familiar.

What did you make of Take Off with Bradley and Holly? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Unfavourable comparisons to Ant and Dec

Several viewers compared the tone and structure of the game show where studio audience members compete for a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to other programmes over on ITV.

And one particular weekend favourite cropped up more than once when social media users made their comments.

“Anyone else think it’s very similar to Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway? #TakeOff,” pondered one Twitter user.

Another echoed that thought: “I’m getting a really cheesy Saturday Night Takeaway vibe from this #TakeOff.”

A third person suggested: “#TakeOff seems a mishmash of Saturday Night Takeaway, In for a Penny and Surprise Surprise.”

While another agreed broadly: “So #TakeOff is basically a cross between Catchphrase, The Generation Game, and Saturday Night Takeaway.”

But not everyone thought that was a positive. And in knocking Take Off, some tweeted that it actually made Saturday Night Takeaway seem more prestigious.

The format seemed familiar to some viewers (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“This #Takeoff thing on Beeb One is the most extraordinary garbage,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s making Saturday Night Takeaway look like Citizen Kane. Actually stunned.”

Someone else claimed: “This [blank] makes Ant and Dec’s Saturday Takeaway look like Panorama #Takeoff.”

And another person concluded: “It’s like a more [blank]er version of Saturday Night Takeaway #Takeoff.”

Viewers still loved Holly and Bradley

Nonetheless, many of those watching at home enjoyed seeing telly faves Bradders and Hols larking about together.

One viewer tweeted: “Holly Willoughby and Brad are funny together and have great on screen chemistry.”

This #Takeoff thing on Beeb One is the most extraordinary garbage.

Someone else agreed: “Loving Bradley Walsh and Holly on #Takeoff, they have great chemistry.”

And another suggested: “Like Holly and Brad’s chemistry presenting this. Should do This Morning together #Takeoff.”

The presenting duo were a hit with most, it seems (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Holly vs Bradley!

But despite the praise for the presenters, there were some remarks about who was better at the job.

“Brad’s jokes are so dry,” one viewer claimed.

“Holly is so much better at hosting this. She’s a hoot.”

And another dissatisfied fan an even suggested Holly was ‘above’ the series.

They fumed: “Well I was right about it being BBC [blank]. Holly deserves better than that crap.

“You looked amazing Holly and you’re a great presenter, but that’s not the show or format for you. #Takeoff.”

– Take Off with Bradley and Holly continues on BBC One next Saturday, July 31, at 6pm.

