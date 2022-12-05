GMB star Susanna Reid has confessed that she recently “cried her eyes out” over her family.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is a loving mum to three boys – Sam, 20, Finn, 18, and Jack, 17.

However, the time has come for the boys to start moving out, and the emotions tangled up in that have been hitting Sussanna hard.

Susanna Reid has had a hard time saying goodbye to her children (Credit: Splashnews)

GMB star Susanna Reid on ‘heartbreaking loss’

While filming for GMB’s 1 Million Minutes campaign – which aims to eradicate loneliness in the UK – she revealed that her son Sam had recently left to go to university.

As a result, she was left feeling devastated by her “loss”.

“You cry your heart out because all that regular time with your children has gone,” she told The Mirror.

“It’s really sad. Now they’re all en route to leaving home, I want to enjoy time with them as much as I possibly can.”

She also admitted she’s made a decision about work in light of her impending “loss”.

“Good Morning Britain is my biggest commitment and I’m not taking on anything extra,” she said.

Susanna’s weight gain

Elsewhere, Susanna went on to discuss the impact that the Covid-19 lockdown had on her personally.

She confessed that she ended up putting on weight as a result of being trapped in the house.

Susanna said she “put on a stone” and admitted it was due to “unrestricted access to the bread bin”.

As a result, she said she’s not “back on the Peloton bike and trying to cut out snacking again”.

It’s not the first time Susanna has been open about her body struggles. Back in June, she thanked fitness guru Joe Wicks for his workouts during the lockdown.

“Obviously during the lockdown, you did, basically, national service for all of us by keeping us all fit. The fact of the matter is that lockdown has had a massive impact on people.”

GMB star Susanna went on: “Despite all of that, and the fact that we could get fit online, we do face an increasing obesity crisis.”

And in regards to herself, Susanna added: “I found it really hard to shift those pounds.”

Susanna Reid has opened up about her weight struggles (Credit: Splashnews)

Susanna on her friendship with Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, elsewhere in her 1 Million Minutes campaign interview, Susanna shared an update on her friendship with Piers Morgan.

Piers worked alongside Susanna on Good Morning Britain for six years until March 2021 when he stormed off set following a row with weatherman Alex Beresford.

Alex accused Piers of continuing to ‘trash’ Meghan Markle following her Oprah interview with husband Prince Harry on why they split from the royal family.

Despite his controversial exit, Susanna has shared that she’s still in touch with her old pal.

“We’re still in contact regularly and he’s doing what he does best,” said Susanna.

