Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on This Morning
TV

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares his ‘immense’ sadness over ‘devastating’ loss

Noel's latest TV special airs next week

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shared his “immense” sadness over a “devastating” loss yesterday (Wednesday, February 15).

Noel shared the loss with his followers on Twitter ahead of the launch of his new TV show.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares ‘immense’ sadness

Last night saw Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick share a heartbreaking tweet.

The 55-year-old uploaded two photos for his 181.4k followers to see.

In the photos, Noel can be seen crouching down next to a dead rhino.

“It’s devastating that humans are killing these beautiful animals,” he tweeted.

It’s devastating that humans are killing these beautiful animals.

“The Rhino is one of the most endangered species on the planet,” he then continued.

“The battles the people I met are facing every day conserving endangered species are immense,” he then added.

He then reminded his followers that his new show – The Supervet Safari Special – will air on Channel 4 next week.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on This Morning
Noel’s followers were equally as devastated (Credit: ITV)

Noel’s followers react

Underneath his tweet, Noel then continued.

I feel hugely privileged to have been able to not only see Rhinos in the wild but also support the conservation effort in protecting them with the amazing team at @gondwanareserve during my time in South Africa last summer,” he said.

A number of Noel‘s followers took to the replies to express their sadness too.

“You are indeed very privileged to have met these beautiful animals,” one of his followers wrote. “Can’t wait to see your show and what wonderful work is done to try to save them.”

“It must have been a dream come true for you Noel to be so close to these magnificent animals. Looking forward to seeing your supervet special,” another wrote.

“I don’t think I can watch this, it’s too much…my heart is truly broken!” a third said.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on BBC Breakfast
Noel has spoken about his next TV special (Credit: BBC)

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick placed in ‘difficult situations’

Noel’s snaps on Twitter come not long after he spoke about his new TV special.

He recently opened up about the “very difficult circumstances” he faced while in South Africa.

“Having the opportunity to travel to South Africa and spend time with the magnificent animals of the Savannah and the wonderful selfless people who dedicate their lives to looking after them,” he said.

“[The animals] are often in very difficult circumstances, including illegal poaching and conflict – was truly life-changing,”he then added.

Read more: BBC Breakfast fans emotional as Noel Fitzpatrick makes heartbreaking confession about childhood abuse

Real Life Hero 'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick Joins Us To Discuss His Upcoming Tour | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Noel Fitzpatrick

Trending Articles

Nicola Bulley shown on BBC with Fern Britton on This Morning
Nicola Bulley police statement: Fern Britton blasts ‘appalling’ treatment of missing mum as alcohol struggle revealed
Strictly logo, male and female silhouette
Strictly couple in marriage bombshell amidst revelation about ‘starting a family’
Gary Lucy looking pained and Laura Anderson looking shocked
Gary Lucy makes surprising comment about pregnant ex Laura Anderson after ‘brutal’ break-up revealed
Paddy McGuinness wearing a suede jacket on This Morning
Double ‘blow’ for Paddy McGuinness following marriage heartache
Nicola Bulley smiling, Denise Welch looking angry on Loose Women
Denise Welch brands latest Nicola Bulley news an ‘absolute disgrace’ as police reveal intimate details about her personal life
This Morning logo, female silhouette
This Morning star Georgina Burnett announces shock split from husband as she looks forward to ‘happier next chapter’