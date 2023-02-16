Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares his ‘immense’ sadness over ‘devastating’ loss

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shared his “immense” sadness over a “devastating” loss yesterday (Wednesday, February 15).

Noel shared the loss with his followers on Twitter ahead of the launch of his new TV show.

It’s devastating that humans are killing these beautiful animals. The Rhino is one of the most endangered species on the planet. The battles the people I met are facing every day conserving endangered species are immense. The Supervet Safari Special is on @Channel4 9pm 23 Feb x pic.twitter.com/pm9qTjGhVC — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) February 15, 2023

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick shares ‘immense’ sadness

Last night saw Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick share a heartbreaking tweet.

The 55-year-old uploaded two photos for his 181.4k followers to see.

In the photos, Noel can be seen crouching down next to a dead rhino.

“It’s devastating that humans are killing these beautiful animals,” he tweeted.

“The Rhino is one of the most endangered species on the planet,” he then continued.

“The battles the people I met are facing every day conserving endangered species are immense,” he then added.

He then reminded his followers that his new show – The Supervet Safari Special – will air on Channel 4 next week.

Noel’s followers were equally as devastated (Credit: ITV)

Noel’s followers react

Underneath his tweet, Noel then continued.

“I feel hugely privileged to have been able to not only see Rhinos in the wild but also support the conservation effort in protecting them with the amazing team at @gondwanareserve during my time in South Africa last summer,” he said.

A number of Noel‘s followers took to the replies to express their sadness too.

“You are indeed very privileged to have met these beautiful animals,” one of his followers wrote. “Can’t wait to see your show and what wonderful work is done to try to save them.”

“It must have been a dream come true for you Noel to be so close to these magnificent animals. Looking forward to seeing your supervet special,” another wrote.

“I don’t think I can watch this, it’s too much…my heart is truly broken!” a third said.

Noel has spoken about his next TV special (Credit: BBC)

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick placed in ‘difficult situations’

Noel’s snaps on Twitter come not long after he spoke about his new TV special.

He recently opened up about the “very difficult circumstances” he faced while in South Africa.

“Having the opportunity to travel to South Africa and spend time with the magnificent animals of the Savannah and the wonderful selfless people who dedicate their lives to looking after them,” he said.

“[The animals] are often in very difficult circumstances, including illegal poaching and conflict – was truly life-changing,”he then added.

