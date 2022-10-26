BBC Breakfast fans emotional as Noel Fitzpatrick makes heartbreaking confession about childhood abuse

BBC Breakfast today saw Noel Fitzpatrick make a heartbreaking confession about the abuse he suffered during his childhood.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the emotional interview, with some confessing to being in tears after it.

‘Animals became my best friends because I didn’t trust humans’ TV ‘Supervet’ Professor Noel Fitzpatrick has spoken in public for the first time about being abused as a child. He told #BBCBreakfast why he decided to open up pic.twitter.com/b3rh6LPAX7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 26, 2022

Noel Fitzpatrick on BBC Breakfast today

Supervet Noel appeared on BBC Breakfast today – and subsequently left viewers in tears after his interview took an emotional turn.

The Channel 4 star was on the show to discuss his new book, Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us the Best We Can Be.

During his interview on the show, Noel, 54, revealed that he experienced sexual abuse when he was a child.

Speaking to Victoria Fritz, he heartbreakingly said: “I sustained prolonged sexual abuse as a child.”

“And I had been running from that spectre all my life and I have met a few other people in a similar situation,” he continued.

“I know this may be traumatising for some people watching this, but I think its critically important.”

Noel then continued, saying: “So having met those people and seeing the consequences of that and having identified within myself a darkness that I have sublimated for 40 years, animals became my best friends because I didn’t trust humans.”

The star opened up during an emotional interview this morning (Credit: BBC)

Noel Fitzpatrick’s emotional interview

Noel then continued, confessing that he doesn’t have it all sorted out.

“I don’t have it all sorted out, I’m just trying to do my best,” he said.

“We all have some issues we need to cope with, we’re in it together and I will hold your hand or paw and in that holding, there is a comfort, so that’s why I told the story,” he continued.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to be raw because I think it’s only through our vulnerability that we can possibly achieve our strength,” he added.

When Victoria asked him if the darkness had lifted, Noel revealed writing the book had helped.

“I’m OK, because writing this book has been a real help to me and I’m hoping it will be a real help to everyone that reads it and I’m not just saying that,” he said.

Noel’s interview made viewers emotional (Credit: BBC)

Viewers emotional after Noel’s interview

Following Noel’s interview, a number of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

A number of them confessed that the interview had made them emotional.

“Heartbreaking news from @ProfNoelFitz Fitzpatrick. Wishing the light always shines for you Sir,” one viewer tweeted.

“I just want to give him a hug,” another said.

“How brave to open up. Well done Noel,” a third gushed.

“Such an emotional interview,” another wrote.

“Tears in my eyes watching @ProfNoelFitz on BBC News. Emotional viewing at 8am. The new book is definitely on my Christmas list,” a fifth said.

