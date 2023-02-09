The Supervet: Safari Special – Noel Fitzpatrick placed in ‘very difficult circumstances’

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick admitted he faced “very difficult circumstances” in his new Channel 4 special, which takes him to South Africa to treat the wild animals of the safari.

Noel, who is used to treating cats and dogs in Surrey, will step out of his comfort zone and use his 30 years of expertise to help wild animals.

These animals are endangered by poaching and are suffering from injuries due to neglect or exploitation in circuses and zoos.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will help care for two endangered rhinos in the special episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick called the experience ‘truly life-changing’

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick opened up and the experience and the “very difficult circumstances” he faced in South Africa.

He shared: “Having the opportunity to travel to South Africa and spend time with the magnificent animals of the Savannah and the wonderful selfless people who dedicate their lives to looking after them.

“[The animals] are often in very difficult circumstances, including illegal poaching and conflict – was truly life-changing.

“I found the dedication, compassion, and clinical skill of the veterinary professionals I met profoundly inspirational.

“What I experienced was eye-opening to the immense challenges and responsibility we have as humankind.

“We have to step up and look after these incredible animals who are intrinsic to our legacy on planet earth.”

Noel will also help treat Laziz the Tiger (Credit: Channel 4)

The Supervet: Safari Special on Channel 4

Channel 4 shares that Noel will perform procedures rarely, if ever, provided for wild animals before.

Noel’s patients will include a rhino which was mauled by hyenas and is in need of a new prosthetic limb.

He will also treat another rhino which will be fitted with anti-poaching protection.

He will also help a tiger and lion which “after a lifetime of suffering may finally be given a life free from pain”.

Channel 4 also adds it’s “an inspiring look at the dedication and innovation it takes to care for these incredible animals”.

The Supervet: Safari Special airs on Thursday, February 23 at 9pm on Channel 4.

