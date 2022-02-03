Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick revealed his beloved mum has sadly died.

Noel‘s mum Rita has passed away at the age of 92 and his family have released an emotional statement.

They said that Rita died “peacefully” in her home at Esker, Mountmellick.

The statement read: “Our beloved mother, Rita Fitzpatrick (92), passed away peacefully in her home at Esker, Mountmellick, on Wednesday 2 February.

“Rita was predeceased by her husband Sean, brothers Tom, Sean and Pat, her sister Marie and her daughter-in-law Sheila.”

It added: “She is mourned by her sister Philomena, her children John, Mary, Frances, Grace, Noel and Josephine, her daughter-in-law Geraldine…

“…her sons-in-law Robert, Liam, Willie and Patrick, her brother-in-law PJ, her sisters-in-law Bernie, Ettie and Sadie…

“…her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wonderful neighbours and everyone in her care team.”

The sad news comes months after Noel lost his beloved dog, Keira.

He said on Twitter in September 2021: “It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years has passed away.

What did Noel say about Keira?

“My heart is truly broken, she was my best friend in the whole wide world.

“My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared their guardianship with me all this time.”

In November last year, Noel became emotional on Lorraine as he spoke about losing Keira.

He said: “She was my confidant, my best friend for 14 years and no matter how sad I was she made me happy.”

Noel’s Christmas with mum

Elsewhere, Noel spoke about feeling “blessed” to spend Christmas with his mum last year.

On Christmas Day, Noel shared a photo of himself and his mum alongside a sweet message.

Happy Christmas everybody. This morning she said to me, ‘Put on that poncho I crocheted so that I can laugh at ya.’ She did just that! – followed by ‘I invented that poncho ya know.’ Which she sure did! I love her so much! pic.twitter.com/EdynO5FBUh — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) December 25, 2021

He wrote: “Happy Christmas everybody.”

Noel said he felt “blessed” to see his “mammy”, adding: “This morning she said to me, ‘Put on that poncho I crocheted so that I can laugh at ya.’

“She did just that! – followed by ‘I invented that poncho ya know.’ Which she sure did! I love her so much!”

