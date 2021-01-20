Sunetra Sarker’s latest character takes centre stage in the second series of The Bay which starts on ITV1 this week (Wednesday January 20 2021).

TV fans will recognise Sunetra from her popular roles in Brookside, Casualty, Ackley Bridge and Strictly.

But how old is Sunetra Sarker? And who did she play in Casualty?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunetra!

Sunetra Sarker with her on-screen husband Steven Robertson in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

Who is Sunetra?

Sunetra is a popular TV actress, known for her roles in several of the UK’s top dramas.

Her first part was as a nurse in Bread in 1991, when she was 18 years old.

Subsequently, Sunetra won the role of Nisha Batra in Brookside, after small roles in Cracker, London Bridge and Starting Out.

She went on to appear as Priti Chowdry in ITV1’s Emmerdale and Anji Mittel in No Angels, before winning one of her most significant roles as Zoe Hanna in Casualty.

How old is Sunetra Sarker?

Sunetra was born on June 25 1973.

She is currently 47 years old.

Sunetra was born in Liverpool, into an Indian family.

Her father is a retired doctor, and her mother Bisakha taught Indian classical dance, for which she was awarded an MBE in December 2013.

A very talented family then!

Sunetra Sarker joins the cast of The Bay for its second series (Credit: ITV)

Who does she play in The Bay?

Sunetra Sarker plays Stella Bradwell in The Bay on ITV1.

Stella is married to Mark and is described as ambitious and driven.

Viewers will learn that Mark is the biological heir to Bill Bradwell’s business – until Bill’s son-in-law attempts to muscle in.

Stella and her husband Mark are central characters revolving around the shocking murder that occurs in the first episode of The Bay.

Could Stella even be a suspect?

What else has Sunetra been in?

Sunetra starred as Nisha Batra in Brookside, Anji Mittel in No Angels, Sadia Shar in Informer, Deborah in Cold Feet and Sahana Harrison in Broadchurch.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Zoe Hanna in Casualty.

Sunetra portrayed the senior consultant from 2007 to 2018.

She left because she “wanted to find something very different” to the show she was already doing.

The versatile actress went on to star as Kaneez Paracha in Ackley Bridge.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember her from the 2014 series, in which she danced with Brendan Cole.

The pair made it to week nine.

In 2017, Sunetra took part in Who Do You Think You Are? on BBC One.

She traced her ancestors to Bengal, where she learned about her family’s involvement in the struggle for independence in India.

Sunetra Sarker as Zoe Hanna in Casualty (Credit: BBC One)

Is Sunetra married?

Sunetra is currently married to Scott Carey.

She wed the company director in 2018 after six years of dating.

Sunetra has said: “We went to college together in 1991 and reconnected in 2012 – and have been together ever since.”

They married in two ceremonies – one traditionally British, the other Indian – at the Matara Centre in the Cotswolds.

At the time of their marriage, the pair lived apart and had no plans to change that.

She lives in Bristol with her 17-year-old son Noah from her first marriage, while Scott lives in Kent with his two children.

She reasoned: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Sunetra was previously married to Nick Corfield, from 2003 to 2009.

Does Sunetra have children?

Sunetra has one child from her first marriage to Nick Corfield.

They share one son Noah Kishore Corfield, who is currently 17.

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

