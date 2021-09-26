Sunday Brunch viewers were furious today (September 26) as the show suffered technical difficulties during an incident at Channel 4.

Last night the entire channel came off air after a fire at the building it is broadcast from.

Sunday Brunch viewers are furious over the disruption of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 5 was also affected, while the BBC was briefly unable to broadcast live idents – but managed to keep the programming on.

But while the other channels appear to be back up and running, Channel 4 viewers have been beset by problems.

The cooking magazine show apologised on social media, tweeting: “Viewers on @Channel4, @all4 and other platforms may have noticed we are experiencing a few technical problems this morning.

“People are working very hard behind the scenes to fix them! #SundayBrunch”

Viewers even reported seeing behind the scenes filming continue during the ad breaks.

However, as of 4pm, the channel was still not back up and running as it should be.

All4, the streaming platform, has followed suit with viewers furious with the interruptions.

One said: “Looks like a recorded show! One min Giles is chatting and then straight out of the break Ellis say the curry was lovely. Surely not enough time to try it, Simon hadn’t finished it?”

A second Sunday Brunch fan said: “Should we be seeing behind the scenes during ad breaks on @SundayBrunchC4?! #sundaybrunch”

A third said: “Didn’t get to see the curry I was really looking forward to seeing.”

Should we be seeing behind the scenes during ad breaks on @SundayBrunchC4 ?! #sundaybrunch pic.twitter.com/kRjJTY8jYR — Origi Renaissance (@redbeardthe6th) September 26, 2021

What happened to Channel 4 and Sunday Brunch?

The problems have arisen after a fire broke out in a building in White City where the channel’s signal is sent.

While the fire wasn’t the problem, the fire suppression system is believed to have caused issues and forced bosses to use a backup.

A statement from Channel 4 said: “We continue to experience disruption to our services due to technical issues.

“We’re working hard to resume our normal services and appreciate your continued understanding and patience.”

A separate email sent out to users of the service, read: “Due to a recent incident in one of our broadcast centres, we are continuing to experience disruption to some of our services.

“As a result, you may experience some interruption to our Live TV service on All 4.

“We apologise for this disruption to your All 4 service. Our teams are working hard to restore it as soon as possible.”

