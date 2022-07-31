Al Murray appeared on Sunday Brunch today, alongside Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer
Sunday Brunch viewers ‘put off’ as guest Al Murray suffers ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on show today

Perhaps not the best fit...

By Robert Leigh

Eagle-eyed Sunday Brunch viewers reported for fashion police duty earlier today after spotting a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on the show.

Al Murray was among the guests, alongside Samantha Womack and Dougie Poynter, to join hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer.

But some very critical observers took issue with comedian Al’s appearance, with some claiming the sight was ‘putting them off’.

And while the broadcast was still airing, Al also admitted on Twitter he’d been told attend to his clothing issue.

Apparently, production staff made him aware of the perceived problem while the cameras were rolling.

Al Murray stretches back on Sunday Brunch today
Al Murray’s shirt may not have been the best fit (Credit: Channel4.com)

Sunday Brunch today

It seems that Al – best known for his Pub Landlord act – wasn’t entirely buttoned up.

Thankfully, it was his short-sleeved shirt that was somewhat undone, rather than his flies.

Read more: Sunday Brunch guest Alex James cuts finger on air as viewers brand segment ‘car crash’

Not much of Al’s stomach made an appearance – but it was enough for some on social media to pass comment.

“Can someone tell Al Murray his button is undone?” one person wrote, adding a crying laughing and a peeking emoji to their post.

Al Murray frowns on Sunday Brunch today
Viewers took aim at the comic’s clothing on Sunday Brunch today (Credit: Channel4.com)

‘Sort the shirt out’

Another Twitter user objected: “Al Murray’s belly putting me off my #SundayBrunch.”

And someone else indicated they felt Al might have been wearing a shirt that was a little too small for him.

Al Murray’s belly putting me off my #SundayBrunch.

“Al, sort the shirt out son. #SundayBrunch,” they wrote as they shared a GIF of a button popping off a shirt, rather unfairly.

However, another person added they reckoned Al was in prime physical form.

“Has Al Murray lost weight? He’s looking trim #SundayBrunch.”

‘You’re showing off your six pack!’

Another person who tweeted Al directly over the matter received a polite response from the TV personality.

“Do your shirt up, you’re showing off your six pack!” they joked.

Read more: Sunday Brunch viewers left confused by Tim Lovejoy’s appearance on show today

Suggesting the show’s crew had also tipped him off, Al replied: “Yeah thanks they told me!”

Nonetheless, over on the show’s Instagram account, a snap of Al arguably showed him flashing more flesh than ever made the transmission.

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sundays from 9.30am.

