Sunday Brunch viewers left confused by Tim Lovejoy’s appearance on show today

Sunday Brunch fans didn’t seem to be completely convinced by what Tim Lovejoy wore on the show today.

The Channel 4 co-host’s sartorial style has been a frequent target for mockery over the years.

Observers have been left wondering what effect he is aiming for – and joking about him aping a variety of looks.

And once again, earlier today (Sunday July 3), viewers were left asking themselves again about Tim’s fashion decisions.

One incredulous social media user posed a question tweeted out many times before: “Tim Lovejoy what ARE you wearing?? #SundayBrunch.”

Tim Lovejoy, seen here with co-host Simon Rimmer, comes in for flack over his clothes on the show (Credit: Channel4.com)

Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch today

The 54-year-old presenter raised a few eyebrows with other tweeting viewers, mostly due to his crumpled light shirt.

He wore it over a black T-shirt, and also had a necklace layered on the outside of his T, too.

“Tim Lovejoy you forgot to iron your shirt #SundayBrunch,” one person tweeted at him.

However, someone else reckoned the creased look owed more to a relative’s interior decoration.

“Why is Tim Lovejoy wearing my nan’s curtains? #Sundaybrunch,” they asked no-one in particular.

Viewer reactions

Elsewhere, another viewer claimed Tim’s casual clothing bore hints of an ageing soap character.

“Why is Tim dressed like Rodney from Emmerdale? #SundayBrunch,” they tweeted.

Tim has gone for the yoga guru look.

And who the former Soccer AM front man resembled with his get up were reflected in other posts, too.

One person tweeted out focused on a perceived informality with his dress by adding: “Tim has gone for the yoga guru look this morning. #SundayBrunch.”

Tim Lovejoy also wore pale shades during last week’s show (Credit: Channel4.com)

Pop star stylings?

Yet another viewer suggested: “When did Tim Lovejoy start dressing like Harry Styles’ dad?”

While another fan compared Tim at first glance to a veteran pop star, writing: “I thought Tim was David Essex for a second.”

However, another viewer demanded answers about why, in their opinion, Tim’s wardrobe regularly provokes a reaction.

“Who keeps styling Tim Lovejoy every week with the midlife crisis look? #SundayBrunch,” they claimed.

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sundays from 9.30am.

