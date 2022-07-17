Sunday Brunch viewers were left ‘cringing’ over a segment today (July 17) as guest Alex James sliced his finger.

The Blur star concerned fans by carrying on with the dish he was preparing on the show, despite visibly bleeding.

But other viewers were not impressed by the “bloody” sight and declared it “car crash TV”.

Sunday Brunch today

Bassist and cheesemaker Alex, 53, suffered the nasty accident as he cooked steak with a topping of blue cheese.

At one point he was seen using only his right hand as a finger on his left hand was covered in blood.

Host Simon Rimmer also referenced the injury during the segment, telling Alex: “I’ll go around there as you’ve got a little bit of blood on your board.”

Alex eventually stepped away from the kitchen in the studio to have the cut looked at. He later turned up onscreen again, allaying fan fears.

But many viewers were “put off” by what they saw on the TV, insisting they had watched “havoc” unfold.

Alex James on Sunday Brunch

One viewer despaired on Twitter: “Can someone give Alex James a dressing and some handwash? Cringing here #SundayBrunch.”

And another upset onlooker fumed that Alex should “get off”, tweeting he was “putting me right off with his bloody hand #SundayBrunch”.

Alex James cutting his finger causing absolute havoc.

“Flicked on #SundayBrunch, bless Alex James, this is car crash TV,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, another person reflected: “Alex James cutting his finger causing absolute havoc on #SundayBrunch.”

Elsewhere, another viewer assessed the situation: “Alex James is insisting on putting his cut hand covered in blood over all the food he’s preparing.

“And Simon Rimmer running round subtly trying to stop him. Total car crash TV #SundayBrunch.”

But another fan tweeted their relief when Alex showed his face again towards the end of the programme.

“Glad Alex was okay enough to come back on,” they wrote.

“Was quite worried about him there.”

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sundays from 9.30am.

