Viewers of Sunday Brunch were left in giggles earlier today (June 13) following an apparent tech error.

There was an unexpected bit of swearing early on in the Channel 4 show. But the naughty ‘gaffe’ was completely beyond the control of presenters Tim Lovejoy or Simon Rimmer.

That’s because a rude word flashed up on screen for those who make use of subtitles while watching the box.

What happened on Sunday Brunch today?

A four-letter word somehow made its way to in front of stunned viewers’ eyes as the show’s opening song lyrics were heard.

Whoever was responsible for transcribing them seems to have misheard or mistyped the actual words.

That’s because the introduction’s “The sun comes up, I fill my cup/I’m waking up to Sunday Brunch” were delivered on telly screens as something very different.

Instead, the word “cup” was replaced by the word ‘cock’.

‘Shocking’

Furthermore, the word “fill” in the original lyrics seemed to have been replaced by the word “feel”.

On a Sunday morning! Even I was shocked! Someone having a laugh?

The two typos arguably present a very different manner in how to kick off the last day of the weekend.

Additionally, screen grabs circulating on social media suggest the “fill” error was repeated, even if “cup” was reinistated.

How Sunday Brunch viewers reacted earlier today

One surprised viewer admitted being taken aback by the unlikely change. But they were also very amused too.

They tweeted at the show, chuckling: “The subtitles to the theme tune mix first thing!

“On a Sunday morning! Even I was shocked! Someone having a laugh? Fill —> feel and cup —> [blank] #SundayBrunch.”

Someone else managed to take a screengrab of the alleged cock up, suggesting it was a “#TeletextFail”.

They posted: “When Teletext goes wrong in an amusing way.”

Hilariously, the image showed the subtitles laid over DJ Scott Mills as they were broadcast. So the same person also quipped: “I didn’t know he had a farm.”

