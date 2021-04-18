On Sunday Brunch today, comedian Jimmy Carr was among the guests and viewers at home were shocked by his appearance.

Those tuning in for Sunday’s (April 18) episode of the Channel 4 programme thought the 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown host looked completely different.

Comedian Jimmy Carr was among the guests on Sunday Brunch (Credit: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com)

Jimmy Carr on Sunday Brunch today

The funnyman, 48, is recognisable for his trademark quiff and sharp suits.

But on Sunday Brunch today, Jimmy had decided against a suit to wear a comfortable-looking polo shirt instead.

Read more: Sunday Brunch cuts to break after just minutes leaving viewers baffled

His hair was also shorter and less styled than fans are used to seeing.

Jimmy chatting to hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, Jimmy stunned viewers by opting not to wear a suit.

Others joked he looked a bit like Martin Compston’s Line Of Duty character, Steve Arnott, or even Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) from ITV soap Coronation Street.

Without his usual hair style, he looks like a Lidl version of Steve Arnott.

One viewer tweeted: “Jimmy Carr not wearing a suit #sundaybrunch.”

Another quipped: “Why is Jimmy Carr wearing a geography teacher’s jumper? #SundayBrunch.”

A third demanded: “#sundaybrunch What the heck has happened to Jimmy Carr’s hair? Is that a wig?”

Jimmy’s appearance on Sunday Brunch shocked some Channel 4 viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers joke Jimmy looks like Steve Arnott

A fourth put: “@jimmycarr @SundayBrunchC4 Lockdown hasn’t been kind to Jimmy. Without his usual hair style, he looks like a Lidl version of Steve Arnott from Line Of Duty. @martin_compston #Channel4 #SundayBrunch #LineOfDuty.”

A fifth joked, quoting Adrian Dunbar’s Line Of Duty character Ted Hastings: “Mother of God! Jimmy Carr could be Martin Compston’s body double in #LineOfDuty.”

Read more: Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy mocked over outfit

Someone else asked: “#SundayBrunch Why does Jimmy Carr look like from Todd from Coronation Street?”

“The nation needs to know what’s happened to Jimmy Carr’s barber!” said a sixth.

Jimmy carr not wearing a suit 🙈 #sundaybrunch — Ben Stroud (@BenStroud8) April 18, 2021

Why is Jimmy Carr wearing a geography teachers jumper ? #SundayBrunch — CODE GAMINGFFCTWITCH 🇬🇧 (@gffcontwitch) April 18, 2021

#sundaybrunch What the heck has happened to Jimmy Carr's hair? Is that a wig? — John (@JohnyG29) April 18, 2021

@jimmycarr @SundayBrunchC4 Lockdown hasn't been kind to Jimmy. Without his usual hair style, he looks like a Lidl version of Steve Arnott from Line of Duty. @martin_compston #Channel4 #SundayBrunch #LineOfDuty — Ash (@AshHodgson89) April 18, 2021

#SundayBrunch Why does Jimmy Carr look like from Todd from Coronation Street? — Sheikh BinWah von Skidmark (@BinwahSheikh) April 18, 2021

The nation needs to know what’s happened to Jimmy Carr’s barber! #sundaybrunch — Sue G (@suzi187) April 18, 2021

During Sunday Brunch, Jimmy spoke about the early days of his show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He told hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer: “We struggled, the first one was 45 minutes long and we thought, ‘How do we fill it? We’ll run out of ideas’. And then, 17 series later… we’ve gone, ‘Actually, it’s fine’.”

Asked why the show’s so popular, he said: “I think it’s the play-along-at-home thing.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.