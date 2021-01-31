Sunday Brunch viewers were left baffled today when the Channel 4 show cut to break after just a few minutes.

Presenters Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer began the show as normal, introducing this week’s guests and revealing what was coming up.

Sunday Brunch viewers were left baffled (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Sunday Brunch today?

After welcoming former TOWIE star Mark Wright among other guests, the hosts did a few shoutouts to viewers.

However, the presenters then randomly cut to break leaving viewers at home confused.

Viewers rushed to Twitter to question what had happened.

“A very confusing morning… An advert after 3 minutes,” said one.

An ad break 2 seconds after programme started.

Rimmer making a vegan ceasar salad.

Mark Wright being dumb as a bag of rocks.

Celeste looking uncomfortable.

Someone with 'majestic' on his namecard.

And Lovejoy being Lovejoy. I see #SundayBrunch is going to be a belter today. pic.twitter.com/J8IRKgqTt5 — Wayward Wolf (@snowdog9999) January 31, 2021

Ad break already #SundayBrunch? Literally just started, done your new, slightly groovy food menu bit and guest intros 🤔 — Stacy Vigor (@StacyLouisa) January 31, 2021

Read more: Channel 4: Sunday Brunch divides viewers with breaking news spoof about Christmas

A second tweeted: “They should have done this advert from the start?”

“Been on 3 minutes and there’s an ad break?” added a third.

When the show returned from the break, neither host addressed the bizarre timing.

The show then continued as normal, leaving viewers at home confused.

Vernon Kay was on last week’s show (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened last week on the show?

Last week on the show, I’m A Celebrity’s Vernon Kay revealed some campsite secrets.

He told Tim and Simon that when he signed up for the show, he thought it was going to be in Australia.

“And I went ‘ah well, see you next year,'” he joked.

Read more: Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer reveals he and Tim Lovejoy are ‘dead happy’ with Ant and Dec comparisons

“I was hoping for the full-on tan, the Australian experience going down the beach and playing golf afterwards in that Versace Hotel place.

“It took a little bit of convincing for me to get it in my head that north Wales would be alright and actually, it was perfect.”

The star continued: “I enjoyed every single second of it and if you said ‘go in tomorrow’ I would because it was such an emotional time in there where we really got to know each other on an intimate basis.

“We had really deep, soulful, meaningful conversations with each other.

“I’ve heard since that if they do get the nod to go back to Australia, then they will,” he added. “So Wales will be put to one side. But I hope that it does go back to Wales.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.