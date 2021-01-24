Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch today
TV

Sunday Brunch today: Host Tim Lovejoy mocked over outfit

It was a bold choice of jacket

By Paul Hirons

Sunday Brunch viewers gave host Tim Lovejoy both barrels today (Sunday January 24) after he wore what they called the “worst jacket in the world”.

The presenter, 52, took to the Sunday magazine show wearing a camouflage jacket.

And it wasn’t long until viewers poked fun at him for his outfit choice.

Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy was mocked because of his jacket
Tim’s outfit didn’t impress some Sunday Brunch viewers today (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Sunday Brunch today with Tim Lovejoy?

On this morning’s show, Tim and regular co-host Simon Rimmer welcomed in a raft of guests.

The likes of Simon Reeve, Miquita Oliver, It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and Tom Read Wilson all joined the pair for a chat.

Simon also cooked up a sticky toffee pudding, which drove viewers wild.

Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch today
The jacket left viewers asking where Tim was! (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Channel 4: Sunday Brunch divides viewers with breaking news spoof about Christmas

However, it was Tim’s unusual jacket that got tongues wagging.

The blue cammo item was soon mocked by viewers.

How did viewers react to Tim’s jacket?

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “@timlovejoy and the award for the worst jacket the world has ever seen goes to….#Sundaybrunch”

While some were clearly unhappy with the jacket, many saw it as an opportunity to mock him.

“Can someone tell Tim his camouflage isn’t working, I can see him quite clearly on my tele #SundayBrunch,” one joked.

Another commented: “@SundayBrunchC4 why is everyone talking to @timlovejoy when he’s clearly not there?” in reference to the cammo style.

What happened on the show last week?

While Tim was soldiering on with his eye-catching jacket, last week on the show I’m A Celeb’s Vernon Kay revealed some campsite secrets.

He told Tim and Simon that when he signed up for the show, he thought it was going to be in Australia.

“And I went ‘ah well, see you next year,'” he laughed.

Read more: Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer reveals he and Tim Lovejoy are ‘dead happy’ with Ant and Dec comparisons

“I was hoping for the full-on tan, the Australian experience going down the beach and playing golf afterwards in that Versace Hotel place.

“It took a little bit of convincing for me to get it in my head that north Wales would be alright and actually, it was perfect.”

