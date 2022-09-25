Viewers of Sunday Brunch on Channel 4 struggled to concentrate on guests’ commentary today due to an issue with singer Mel C‘s appearance.

The former Spice Girl seemed to be drowning in her knitwear with her blue cardigan refusing to stay up as she chatted on the show.

However, the look did not go unnoticed as viewers took to social media to ask if she needed help getting dressed.

Mel C appeared on Sunday Brunch to discuss her new book (Credit: Cover Images)

Sunday Brunch today

The singer appeared on the Channel 4 Sunday show to discuss her new book Who I Am with hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy.

The 48-year-old appeared alongside actor Ben Miller and comedian Simon Day. Yet viewers could not get over one particular issue with the singer’s appearance.

One viewer tweeted: “Will somebody tell Mel C her cardigan has slipped down.”

Mel C, please put your sleeve back on your shoulder. Please

Another added: “Can someone help Mel put her jacket on correctly?”

“Mel C with her sleeve off the shoulder is giving me severe anxiety, ocd itches,” said a third. They weren’t the only ones either, as another vented: “My ocd has gone ott looking at Mel C‘s top.”

Another begged the show: “Mel C, please put your sleeve back on your shoulder. Please.”

One witty viewer even joked: “Has Mel C just had her covid booster.”

However, one gushed: “Loving the outfit @MelanieCmusic.”

Another wrote: “@MelanieCmusic looking great on #SundayBrunch.”

How great was it to chat to @MelanieCmusic on the show today! 💥🎶 Melanie’s new book ‘Who I Am: My Story’ is out now! 📕 #WhoIAmMyStory #MelC pic.twitter.com/TmIAgE0HNp — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) September 25, 2022

Mel discusses mental health struggles and battle with eating disorder

Mel C’s appearance on Sunday Brunch was part of her current promotional tour for her new book Who I Am. She also recently appeared on The One Show on BBC to discuss her battle with mental health. The star has also opened up about her battle with an eating disorder, which she said came as a result of ‘being lonely’ during her time with the pop group.

Speaking on The One Show, Mel also said her mental health was “horrendous” during the time she was in the Spice Girls.

She revealed: “I really should have taken a step back in hindsight. That would have been the healthy thing to do.”

She also admitted that she started to struggle more when she released her first solo record.

Mel expressed: “I do feel very proud of myself that I was able to come through the other side.”

Read more: The One Show viewers all saying same thing about Mel C’s behaviour

Sunday Brunch airs on Channel 4 on Sunday October 2 from 9.30am.

