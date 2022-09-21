The One Show viewers all saying same thing about Mel C’s behaviour

The One Show viewers were left saying the same thing about Mel C as she appeared on the BBC show to discuss her new book.

Viewers were baffled by the star’s accent.

Mel C appeared on The One Show to promote her new book ‘Who I Am’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Mel C on The One Show

Last night, ‘Sporty Spice’ appeared on The One Show to discuss her new autobiography ‘Who I Am’ with presenters Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas.

During her interview, Spice Girls star Mel C, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, discussed some of her memories of the Queen‘s Silver Jubilee when she was just three years old.

She also discussed her time being hosted by King Charles in 1997, where Prince William and Prince Harry took the girls to the kitchen to make peanut butter toast.

Mel C opened up about her mental health and admitted she “should have taken a step back” (Credit: Cover Images)

Mel also opened up about her mental health and said it was “horrendous” during the time she was in the Spice Girls.

She admitted: “I really should have taken a step back in hindsight. That would have been the healthy thing to do.”

She also admitted that she started to struggle more when she released her first solo record.

Mel expressed: “I do feel very proud of myself that I was able to come through the other side.”

I do feel very proud of myself that I was able to come through the other side.

Fans react on social media

However, during the interview, fans noticed something different about Mel C’s accent.

It appeared that Mel’s iconic Liverpudlian accent had mellowed quite a lot, to the disappointment of fans.

Many believe that Mel changed her accent to sound more “posh”.

Spice Girls fans took to social media to brand Mel’s accent ‘fake’ as they couldn’t hear her scouse twang anymore.

One fan on Twitter said: “Cracks me up listening to Mel C talk. Her accent completely went? Listen back, she was so scouse.”

Fans began to criticise her accent after her appearance on the show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Jamie Oliver has The One Show viewers swearing at ‘patronising’ living crisis tips

“Why oh why is @MelanieCmusic speaking with a posh accent on The One Show? Is she not proud of her scouse roots and accent?”

Someone defended her by saying: “I mean, she has lived in London for 22 years..”

Another pointed out: “Mel has lived 3/4 of her life down south so it’s not fake, it’s normal.”

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over Mel as one wrote: “I’m not being funny but I adore Mel C I think she is the best Spice Girl she is really down to earth.”

Another added: “@BBCTheOneShow so happy to see the gorgeous @MelanieCmusic on your sofa and so glad she’s felt ready to tell her story now.”

What do you think of this story? What did you think of Mel’s accent on The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.