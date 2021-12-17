Strictly’s John Whaite admits final ‘won’t be the same’ without AJ and Kai as he speaks out on their ‘devastating’ exit

Strictly final contestant John Whaite has broken his silence on AJ Odudu’s tragic withdrawal from this weekend’s big event.

John, 32, takes his place alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis after AJ had to pull out due to injury.

And the star said it was “devastating news”.

John broke his silence on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

What did John say about the Strictly final?

Taking to his Instagram stories, John shared an image from the official Strictly account, which revealed the news about AJ.

He added his own caption to the image.

“This is devastating news,” he began.

“AJ and Kai have worked so hard and deserved their place here in the final.

“Sending you so much love to you both @ajodudu and @kaiwidd. It won’t be the same without you [cry-face emojis].”

AJ was on crutches earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did AJ have to pull out?

AJ, 33, had to pull out of the final after she sustained an ankle injury earlier this week.

She was seen walking on crutches, and confirmed today (Friday December 17) that she had torn ligaments in the ankle.

Earlier in the week, she vowed to find a way to carry on.

However, sharing the news today that she has had to pull out, she added in a statement she would be cheering on John and Rose from the sidelines instead.

John and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

What are John and Johannes’ chances of winning?

It hasn’t been plain sailing for John and his pro partner, Johannes Radebe, either.

Prior to AJ and Kai’s withdrawal, they were rated third favourites by Betfair to win the glitterball.

Rose and partner Giovanni Pernice were favourites at 1/10 on, while John and Johannes were third favourites at 12/1.