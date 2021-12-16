Strictly Come Dancing stars John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are the least likely winners, bookies have revealed.

John and Johannes made it through to this Saturday’s final after beating Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in the dance-off last weekend.

This Saturday, John and Johannes will go up against Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice and AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington to win the Glitterball.

But bookies are predicting John and Johannes may not walk away with the trophy.

Will Johannes and John win Strictly? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly odds for John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

According to Betfair, Rose and Giovanni are favourites to win Strictly this Saturday.

Their odds are currently placed at 1/10.

Meanwhile, AJ and Kai are in second place with odds at 8/1.

AJ, John and Rose are the 2021 finalists (Credit: BBC)

But John and Johannes are in third place with odds placed at 12/1.

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “EastEnders star Rose has been favourite to be Strictly champion since the very beginning – and having wowed judges and viewers alike constantly over the weeks, she goes into the final with some of the shortest odds in the show’s history.

“Rose, AJ and John have been the top three favourites throughout, but presenter AJ and baker John are way behind Rose on 8/1 and 12/1 respectively despite equally impressive scores.

Rose and Giovanni are favourites to win this weekend (Credit: BBC)

“However, the betting suggests it is Rose’s Glitterball trophy to lose on Saturday night.”

Elsewhere, Ladbrokes also has John and Johannes in the third spot.

Rose is placed at 1/9, AJ is at 10/1 and John has odds of 14/1.

Ahead of this weekend’s final, AJ has suffered an injury which has left her on crutches.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two last night, AJ became emotional as she discussed her injury.

AJ Odudu injury

She said alongside partner Kai: “I’m upset because I’ve suffered an injury, don’t know when it happened, but essentially, I’ve got issues with my joints.”

The star added: “I’m surrounded by a really great medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet.

“And of course, I’ve got Kai, who’s really holding me together.”

