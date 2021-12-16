AJ Odudu has revealed the true extent of the injury that has put her on crutches just days before the Strictly Come Dancing final, leaving many fans “gutted”.

The 33-year-old presenter appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two last night to discuss her shock injury and recovery.

What is AJ Odudu’s injury?

AJ was spotted on crutches as she left the studio last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 15), AJ Odudu revealed in an interview with Newsbeat on BBC Radio 1 that she is suffering from ankle ligament damage.

AJ’s injury has meant that she hasn’t been able to do any training so far this week. With the final in just two days, AJ is now facing a race to be fit in time to dance and compete for the Glitterball trophy.

“Entering the final week, I literally am on crutches at the worst possible time,” she said yesterday. “But I’m trying to power through.”

However, despite the crushing news, AJ said she was determined to dance in Saturday’s final.

“Hey, listen, even if Kai has to just carry me around that dancefloor, and I’ll do some ‘armography’, we’ll make it work,” she said.

What did AJ Odudu say on It Takes Two last night?

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were all smiles as they discussed last week’s dances (Credit: BBC)

AJ and her dance partner, Kai Widdrington, appeared on It Takes Two last night. During their appearance, the 33-year-old presenter spoke to Janette Manrara about her injury in some more detail.

“I’m upset because I’ve suffered an injury, don’t know when it happened, but essentially, I’ve got issues with my joints,” AJ revealed.

“I’ve suffered some traumatic injury to my ligaments,” she continued.

AJ said that she couldn’t pinpoint when the injury actually happened. She said that she and Kai had been feeling very positive after their training session on Monday. However, later that day, the pain started.

“The pain came on so suddenly and acutely that I actually projectile vomited,” AJ said.

The 33-year-old also revealed that she is currently unable to stand on her right foot too. AJ then started to get emotional, and as she held back the tears, she also admitted that she can’t stand up without crutches at the moment either.

AJ Odudu did, however, say that she is remaining hopeful that she will be recovered enough to dance on Saturday.

“I’m surrounded by a really great medical team who are trying their best to get me back on my feet,” she said. “And of course, I’ve got Kai, who’s really holding me together.”

What did fans on Twitter say?

AJ Odudu started to get emotional when discussing her injury (Credit: BBC)

Fans of Strictly were gutted to learn of AJ’s injury, with many admitting to being “devastated” on the star’s behalf.

“AJ is such a fighter, I know she is going to do whatever she can to dance on Saturday but I am devastated for her,” one fan wrote.

“I feel so bad for AJ because you can see how much she loves dancing and how much she wants this,” another said.

“My heart is hurting for AJ and Kai. Here’s to a dance miracle that sees them dancing their hearts out on Saturday night,” a third fan Tweeted.

“I’m devastated for @AJOdudu rotten injury!! Fingers crossed for a miracle,” another wrote.

One added: “So devastated for her. Nobody deserves to be in the final more.”

Should AJ recover in time for the final, she’ll be going up against Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite in the hope of lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy.

The Strictly final is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Saturday, December 18.

