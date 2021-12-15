Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has dropped a couple of huge spoilers ahead of the show’s final this Saturday (December 19).

John and partner Johannes Radebe will be dancing three dances this weekend.

One will be their favourite dance from the series, one will be the judges’ choice and one will be the epic Showdance.

And it’s the latter that John and Johannes have spilled the beans on.

It sounds like John’s show dance is going to be epic (Credit: BBC)

What are John and Johannes dancing in the Strictly final?

The pair have decided to dance their Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired Paso Doble again in the Strictly final.

The judges want to see the couple’s “beautiful” rumba again in the final.

And then comes the Showdance.

What do we know about the Showdance?

The pair will dance to Florence + The Machine’s You Got The Love, with John telling It Takes Two host Rylan Clark: “This is an anthem.”

Johannes then spilled the beans about the dance, which has been choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

The pro dancer said: “Let me tell you something, Jason Gilkison did not hold back with this dance.”

Johannes then let slip a teaser about the dance.

“He makes sure he plays to John’s strengths which is something I adore. He’s been watching our journey this entire series so he’s not missed a thing.

“We’ve got an Argentine, we’ve got lifts, we’ve got Charleston, it’s just everything in the pot will be served,” he added.

John also told Rylan: “It’s busier than a Destiny’s Child medley – it really is busy.”

John and Johannes are one of three couples in the final (Credit: BBC)

What are John’s odds on winning?

John has a bit of a challenge on his hands if he wants to lift the Glitter Ball.

Bookies have him as the outsider to win the 2021 series finale, with odds of 20/1.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are the red hot favourites to win, with odds of 1/8 on.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 19) at 7pm on BBC One.

