‘Cheat’ Strictly star ‘won’t let history repeat itself as she makes pact with partner amid curse fears’

One of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is determined to avoid the infamous ‘curse’, reports claim.

The star, who previously cheated on her partner, has reportedly made a pact in the hope that the ‘curse’ can be averted.

The so-called Strictly curse has seen celebrities cheat on their significant others with their dance partners on the show. The most notorious example of this occurred in 2018, when paparazzi caught comedian Seann Walsh kissing dance partner Katya Jones – in spite of them both being in relationships on the outside.

Can this year’s line-up avoid the ‘curse’?

Zara McDermott is said to be determined to avoid the Strictly ‘curse’ (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Strictly 2023

Strictly star Zara McDermott is reportedly determined to avoid the infamous ‘curse’. A past cheating scandal has left her taking precautions to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself again.

This comes after Zara cheated on partner Sam Thompson in 2019, while taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity. Reality TV star Sam allegedly had fears that Zara might cheat on him again.

They’ve both made a pact to be open and honest with one another throughout.

Speaking to Closer, a source apparently spoke about the couple’s approach to Strictly and the ‘curse’. “They had that bump in the road early on in their relationship but Zara and Sam feel like they’re in the strongest place they could be these days and trust each other more now than ever,” the magazine’s source claimed.

“Having made that mistake before, Sam knows Zara would never let history would repeat itself and risk their future together – they’ve both made a pact to be open and honest with one another throughout and continue to prioritise each other no matter how crazy and hectic their schedules get, to ensure that doesn’t falter.”

Zara McDermott with boyfriend Sam Thompson (Credit: YouTube/Zara McDermott)

Who did Zara cheat with?

Zara cheated on reality TV star Sam with music executive Brahim Fouradi. This happened during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

The couple came through on the other side, with Zara publicly apologising for her infidelity.

She told New!: “The biggest thing I’ve learnt is that sometimes you have to be vulnerable and hold your hands up and own your mistakes. You have to say: ‘I messed up and I’m incredibly sorry.'”

Sam said he “believed in forgiveness” as he reunited with Zara: “I believe in forgiveness. I understand the context – and I think in any walk of life you can’t move forward unless you forgive.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Zara and Sam’s reps for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One at 6.20pm on Saturday, September 30.

