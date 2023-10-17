Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola dealt Strictly blow as he comes under fire from pro: ‘It’s a family show!’

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s latest 2023 Strictly Come Dancing performance hasn’t gone down well with one pro dancer.

It’s fair to say Ellie and Vito are setting the dance floor on fire during the new series of the glitzy BBC One show. And they have gone down a treat with the nation too, who week after week have been putting them through.

However, it seems one pro dancer wasn’t that fond of their latest performance who criticised it as not “family friendly”. And in an even more savage turn of events, Ellie and Vito have also been issued a rather brutal blow.

Ellie and Vito on Strictly 2023

Coronation Street star Ellie and partner Vito performed a samba to the Barry Manilow classic Copacabana at the weekend. Dressed in matching pink outfits, Ellie looked gorgeous in a frilly frock, while Vito flashed plenty of flesh – with his hair chest on full display.

But their routine didn’t go down too well with former dancer Brendan Cole. Speaking to Entertainment Daily, he said: “I didn’t enjoy the number. Looking at [Vito Coppola’s], bare body was a bit off putting, it’s not necessary.”

Brendan, who left Strictly in 2018, went on: “Sometimes it’s suited for the dance, to come out and wriggle around your naked torso, but then after that, cover up [as] it’s a family show.”

Brendan ‘didn’t enjoy’ Strictly stars Ellie and Vito’s performance

But Brendan wasn’t done with dishing out the disses to Vito and Ellie. He added: “Their dance [Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s], wasn’t great. It wasn’t a good samba. It was all about him, he forgot he had a partner that he had to get to Samba.

“I don’t know [Vito] personally, but it seemed like it was about his samba and how good he can be, how good he can look, and that’s the wrong approach. You’ve got to make your partner look good, that’s what’s going to keep you on the show.”

Ellie and Vito issued brutal Strictly blow

That’s not all though. As according to a body language expert, he reckons Ellie and Vito could be getting the boot from the show “in the next few weeks”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren Stanton said: “Ellie and Vito do have a great relationship. They have a light-hearted dynamic, and they laugh a lot with one another. I can tell they work hard every single week, and it means a great deal to them to be in the competition.

“However, I predict they will be leaving in the next couple of weeks. It’s clear Vito brings a lot out of Ellie, but her confidence could be improved. I get a sense she might struggle when things get more critical and harder in the competition. There is just something they don’t have as a winning couple.”

