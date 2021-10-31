Strictly viewers support Aljaž Škorjanec as he ‘takes blame’ for routine after backlash from judges 

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have shown their support for Aljaž Škorjanec after he took blame for his performance with Sara Davies last night.

Aljaž and Dragons’ Den star Sara performed the Couple’s Choice to Queen of the Night by Whitney Houston for the show’s Halloween themed week.

However, the pair received criticism from the judges and found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Aljaž took the blame for his and Sara’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Aljaž Škorjanec and Sara Davies on Strictly Come Dancing

Head judge Shirley Ballas told the pair: “There’s no doubt you are dedicated to what you are doing. But something wasn’t quite right for me today in this number.

“It wasn’t quite my cup of tea but not too bad. Good try.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke said: “When I watch you dance, it’s like I watch two different dancers. The dancer who is in hold and the dancer who is out of hold.

The Strictly judges weren’t keen on Sara and Aljaž’s routine (Credit: BBC)

“The dancer who is out of hold is a little uncertain and moves gracefully but doesn’t have a lot of punch and speed.

“The person in hold is like a different girl all together. Unfortunately, you had more of this number out of hold than you did in hold.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “For me it wasn’t musical. It felt you were dancing on top of yourself.

“There weren’t many highlights in it, you didn’t go around the floor enough. It was a bit snatchy and grabby. It wasn’t great, I’m sorry.”

Aljaž then stepped in and said: “I’m going to take full blame for this, because this is a Couple’s Choice, so I’m taking full blame for it.

Craig heavily criticised the routine (Credit: BBC)

“Nothing to do with Sara Davies, sorry about that.”

The rest of the Strictly stars and audience cheered for Aljaž.

Over on Twitter, fans also showed their support for the couple and praised Aljaž for taking the blame.

One person said: “Aljaž’s little face during the feedback and scores damn near broken my heart. For what it’s worth, I loved it!”

Another wrote: “Excuse me, my heart just broke for Aljaž saying he’s taking full blame.”

A third added: “Aljaž is breaking my heart then. At least he held his hands up which some pros don’t do if there is weak choreography.”

Another tweeted: “Aljaž taking the blame for the Couple’s Choice so Sara doesn’t take it too hard, I love that man so much.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:15pm.

