Sara Davies has signed up as one of the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, but what do we know about her?

With her no-nonsense attitude, the Dragons’ Den star is probably best placed to deal with judges’ criticism.

But can she dance, and who will be in the audience cheering her on?

All you need to know about Sara here.

Sara Davies has joined the class of 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly contestants 2021: What is Sara Davies famous for?

Sara is currently one of the Dragons on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den.

She has an MBE for services to the economy and is a British businesswoman and entrepreneur who describes herself as “TV’s crafting queen”.

Sara graduated from the University of York with a first class business degree in 2006.

After that, she founded crafting supply company Crafter’s Companion and she also created her own product – the Enveloper – which she launched to great success on a TV shopping channel.

It now exports around the world, with the turnover reportedly sitting at more than £25 million.

As a result, the Dragons’ Den star is said to be worth a whopping £37m.

How old is Sara Davies?

Born in County Durham in 1984, Sara is currently 37.

Sara lives in Teeside, so her professional dance partner will most likely be expected to relocate during training.

The Dragons’ Den star is worth an estimated £37 million (Credit: BBC)

Is Dragons’ Den star Sara married?

The lovely Sara is indeed married to husband Simon, so look out for him in the Strictly Come Dancing audience.

They tied the knot in 2007 but have been together for more than 20 years, since Sara was just 15, in fact.

And she has admitted that their romance was a bit of a “scandal” at the time.

Sara told The Mirror: “Well, I was 15, Simon was 19, so it was quite a scandal at the time. He was my first boyfriend and I was his first girlfriend.

“Simon was the star of our local cricket team and I remember him coming over and he asked for my number. I was shaking writing my number down and the rest’s history, as they say.

“I would say we’re still as madly in love today as we were 22 years ago. We have this deep-rooted respect of each other and the role we play in our relationship. I idolise the ground he walks on.”

Strictly contestants 2021: Does Sara Davies have kids?

The couple now have two children together, with Sara regularly sharing family snaps on Instagram.

However, Sara kept her Strictly stint secret from sons Oliver, seven, and Charlie, four, because she just couldn’t trust them with the juicy gossip!

Upon signing up, Sara said: “It’s absolutely killed me keeping this so secret for so long!

“I didn’t even tell my mam and dad or the kids! (I was told it had to be top secret and to be honest I couldn’t trust any of them with the juicy gossip!!)”

