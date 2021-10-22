Strictly Come Dancing fans have joked that pro Aljaz Skorjanec was “trolled” when he was given the news of wife Janette Manrara’s crush last night (October 22).

Aljaz appeared on Thursday’s episode of It Takes Two, which was fronted by his wife.

And, as usual, Aljaz had been waiting for the light-hearted captions that appear on screen to introduce the show’s guests.

However, he got more than he bargained for when the caption appeared on screen.

Aljaz took the joke in good spirits (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: What flashed up on screen?

Poor old Aljaz was less than impressed when he saw his caption read: “Your wife was asking for Harry Styles’ number yesterday.”

An embarrassed Janette demanded: “Who put that? Who?”

Meanwhile, her hubby jokingly pretended to be “heartbroken” over the producers’ quip.

He said: “That has actually happened before actually in reality so…not funny.”

Janette demanded to know who was behind the prank (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans react to the prank?

Fans quickly took to Twitter to join in with the fun.

One viewer wrote on the social networking site: “Hats off to the It Takes Two team. I bloomin’ LOVE Janette and Aljaz.”

Another said: “Here for the way the captions gently troll Aljaz when he’s on It Takes Two.”

And a third cheekily asked Janette: “Did you get Harry Styles’ number?”

Elsewhere, Aljaz’s dance partner Sara Davies,revealed that Janette has no worries about the Strictly curse.

The Dragons’ Den star said that Janette even told her to treat Aljaz like he’s her own.

Speaking to MailOnline about performing an intimate rhumba, Sara said: “Janette gave me a right talking to about it. She said: ‘Look Sara, you’re going to have to look into his eyes and imagine that my husband is actually your husband and imagine it’s Simon and dance it like it’s him.’

“She said: ‘I’m good with it, Simon is good with it, you have to be good with it.'”

Aljaz and Janette have been married for four years.

Janette used to be one of the professional dancers on BBC smash Strictly.

No one has confirmed if Janette managed to get her hands on Harry’s digits, though.

